Adtran launches new FSP 3000 OLS to unlock the coherent optical edge

Adtran today launched its FSP 3000 Edge OLS, an open line system designed for the new generation of coherent edge access, aggregation and metro networks. It enables operators to efficiently address soaring bandwidth demand from mobile, broadband and enterprise applications by leveraging the latest coherent pluggable technology in this cost-sensitive part of the network. The FSP 3000 Edge OLS has been specifically engineered for the use of coherent transmission at the optical edge, including the recently introduced Coherent 100ZR, as well as 400ZR optics. By utilizing power-optimized wavelength broadcasting technology and a gridless architecture, the solution enables a simple and affordable optical layer with compact and flexible nodes that can transport any coherent signal and baud rate.

"At OFC, we showcased our world-first QSFP28 Coherent 100ZR, bringing robust, efficient and simple coherent technology to the edge of the network. Now we’re complementing this innovative transceiver with an OLS optimized for the cost-efficient transport of coherent technology at the optical edge. Providing maximum performance, it meets all critical demands of edge aggregation networks, including scalability, compact design, low power consumption, operational simplicity and extended temperature operation for outdoor deployment,” said Christoph Glingener, CTO at Adtran. "Our pioneering work at the network edge is creating whole new opportunities for service providers.”

The ADTRAN FSP 3000 Edge OLS is an open line system engineered to help operators roll out coherent optical edge networks in the most cost-effective and flexible way possible. With ZR-optimized technology for minimal insertion loss, the new OLS enables the use of ZR coherent optics at the optical edge in multiple use cases, including linear, hub-and-spoke or tree topologies. With its modular design, it empowers users to mix and match elements to create a solution that meets their exact needs. What’s more, the Adtran FSP 3000 Edge OLS facilitates the development of a compact and efficient optical layer with low-power nodes that require minimal space and can function in an extended temperature range. This enables deployment in outdoor environments, such as street cabinets.

"Our FSP 3000 Edge OLS offers a major boost to operators looking for an affordable way to tackle relentless growth in data traffic. Low-cost yet highly flexible, it can scale to transparently accommodate any line speed or baud rate. Now there’s a clear route to deploying an optical layer that leverages coherent transport technology, including 100ZR and 400ZR optics, and meets the stringent requirements of the new optical edge,” commented Henning Hinderthür, VP of product line management, Optical Networks at Adtran. "Our FSP 3000 Edge OLS harnesses advanced wavelength broadcast technology for new levels of power and cost efficiency. It’s also ready to be deployed anywhere from central offices to street furniture.”

