Adtran launches Satellite Time and Location solution for enhanced GNSS resilience

Adtran today launched new synchronization solutions featuring Satellite Time and Location (STL) technology to address the growing vulnerabilities of GPS and other GNSS systems to jamming and spoofing attacks. Alongside GNSS-based timing, the OSA 5405-S PTP grandmaster clock can now receive STL signals. This compact and versatile device caters to a diverse range of indoor and outdoor deployment settings, serving industries from 5G and data centers to smart grids and defense. Also available from the ADTRAN Oscilloquartz suite is the OSA 5400 STL module, which brings the benefits of a compact STL/GNSS receiver to third-party switches and servers. STL harnesses low-earth orbit (LEO) satellites as a distinct time source, offering not just an effective alternative to GNSS but also enhancing it with greater reliability and security. This dual-source approach aligns with zero-trust principles, ensuring resilience even in the event of GNSS disruption.

"The world is waking up to the need for timing resilience. As GNSS systems face increasing vulnerabilities, it’s clear that relying solely on traditional synchronization sources is a ticking time bomb for our critical infrastructure. The potential fallout could be massive: grounded flights, non-functioning power plants and financial systems thrown into chaos. That’s why the launch of our OSA 5405-S is so crucial. With this solution, we’re making jamming and spoofing nearly impossible,” said Gil Biran, GM of Oscilloquartz, Adtran. "By ensuring highly precise positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) services even in GNSS-denied applications, our OSA 5405-S will be a vital resource for mobile operators, power utility companies, government, scientific research and more.”

The OSA 5405-S seamlessly supports both LEO time services and multi-constellation GNSS, among other timing sources. By leveraging the power of STL signals, which are up to 1,000 times stronger and significantly more secure than GNSS, it can penetrate even the most challenging environments, including deep inside buildings and other hard-to-reach locations. This not only ensures more accurate and consistent timing but also boosts reliability in urban and indoor settings. Managed by Adtran’s Ensemble Controller, the OSA 5405-S is simple and scalable, accommodating various management mechanisms. With its compact and carbon-friendly design, it features the lowest energy footprint on the market. The OSA 5400 STL module also now incorporates STL receiver technology. This M.2 module empowers third-party equipment vendors, driving unparalleled resilience and ensuring that synchronization remains uncompromised in the most challenging conditions.

"We’re excited about this collaboration with Adtran’s Oscilloquartz division, marking another significant step in the evolution of PNT solutions. The integration of our STL technology into the OSA 5405-S and OSA 5400 STL module is a testament to the forward-thinking approach of Adtran’s Oscilloquartz team. They not only address current synchronization challenges but also anticipate the future needs of the industry,” commented Christina Riley, VP and GM of commercial enterprise solutions at Satelles. "Harnessing the strength of LEO signals, our STL technology extends PNT capabilities where GNSS has limitations, especially in indoor environments. And in spaces where GNSS is accessible, STL provides an added layer of resiliency and precision in accordance with a zero-trust architecture. Apart from its superior reach, the simplicity, security and cost-effectiveness of installing STL make it a pivotal tool in strengthening synchronization network infrastructure.”

