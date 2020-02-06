Adtran Q4 Loss Widens - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Adtran Inc. (ADTN) reported that its net loss for the fourth quarter of 2019 widened to $12.7 million or $0.26 per share from $8.4 million or $0.18 per share for the fourth quarter of 2018.

Non-GAAP loss was $0.07 per share compared to a non-GAAP loss of $0.12 per share in the prior year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss of $0.13 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Quarterly revenue declined to $115.8 million from $140.1 million last year. Wall Street analysts had a consensus revenue estimate of $111.8 million for the quarter.

The company declared a fourth quarter cash dividend of $0.09 per share to be paid to the Company's stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 20, 2020. The payment date will be March 5, 2020.