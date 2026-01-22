ADTRAN Reports Preliminary Q4, FY25 Revenues Above Expectations

(RTTNews) - ADTRAN Holdings Inc. (ADTN) announced preliminary unaudited financial results for the fiscal quarter and year ended December 31, 2025.

For the fourth quarter of 2025, ADTRAN expects revenue in the range of $290.0 million to $293.0 million, which surpasses its previously announced guidance of $275.0 million to $285.0 million. This stronger-than-anticipated performance reflects momentum in the company's operations as the year closed.

Analysts expect the company to report revenues of $280.72 million for the fourth quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

On a full-year basis, preliminary U.S. GAAP revenue is projected to be between $1.082 billion and $1.085 billion. Analysts expect the company to report annual revenues of $1.07 billion.

