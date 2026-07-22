ADTRAN Sees Loss In Q2, Cuts Revenue Outlook, Issues Q3 View; Shares Down - Update

(RTTNews) - Shares of ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ADTN) were losing around 13% in the pre-market activity on the Nasdaq, after the communications technology company Wednesday said it expecting a loss in the second quarter, and revenues to be be lower than the earlier given guidance.

The company attributed the impact mainly to a project delay from a single customer. ADTRAN also issued third-quarter outlook.

For the second quarter, net loss attributable to the company's common stockholders is expected to be in a range of $9.9 million to $11.0 million, or loss per share to be between $0.12 to $0.14.

It also expects adjusted net income attributable to be between $2.1 million to $4.3 million, or $0.03 to $0.05 per share.

The company now expects to report revenues in a range of $280.0 million to $282.0 million, lower than previously announced guidance range of $283.0 million to $303.0 million.

Adjusted operating margin is now expected to be between 3.5 percent and 4.0 percent, lower than previous estimate of 5.0 percent to 9.0 percent.

Further ahead, for the third quarter of 2026, the company expects preliminary revenue to be between $275.0 million to $295.0 million and adjusted operating margin to be within a range of 1.5 percent to 5.5 percent.

In the pre-market activity on Nasdaq, the shares were trading 13.51 percent lower at $10.50, after closing Tuesday's trading 4.66 percent higher.