Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
07.08.2023 08:37:26

ADTRAN Slips To Loss In Q2; Revenue Guidance For Q3 Below View

(RTTNews) - ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ADTN) a communications services provider, on Monday reported loss for the second quarter compared to earnings for the same period prior quarter particularly reflecting higher SG&A and Research and Development expenses. However, revenue increased by 90 percent. The company also decreased its third quarter revenue outlook.

The company reported a loss of $33.3 million or $0.43 loss per share compared with earnings of $2.14 million or $0.04 per share of last year.

The latest results included $66.58 thousand of Selling General and Administrative expenses, higher than $57.87 thousand it incurred Last year. Similarly, research and development expenses jumped to $70.6 thousand from $26.5 thousand last year.

Excluding one-time items, earnings were $77 thousand or $0.00 per share.

On average, five analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude one-time items.

Revenues, however increased to $327.4 million from $172.04 million previous year. The Street estimate for revenue was $329.4 million for the quarter.

In addition, the company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per share payable on September 5 to shareholders of record on August 21.

Looking ahead to the next quarter, the company now expects revenue in the range of $275 million to $305 million. The consensus estimate stands at $342 million.

On Friday, ADTRAN shares had closed at $9.05, up 1.00% on the Nasdaq.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu ADTRAN Holdings Incmehr Nachrichten