Aduro Announces Readiness of Scaled-up Continuous Flow Plastic Reactor for Customer Trials

SARNIA, Ontario, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aduro Clean Technologies Inc. ("Aduro” or the "Company”) (CSE: ACT) (OTCQB: ACTHF) (FSE: 9D50), a Canadian developer of patented water-based technologies to chemically recycle plastics and transform heavy crude and renewable oils into new-era resources and higher-value fuels, announces it is entering final stages of completion of its pilot-scale HydrochemolyticTM continuous flow plastic ("R2 Plastic”) reactor.



The R2 Plastic unit is in the final assembly phase, plans for testing, commissioning, and certification are finalised and expected to be complete by mid November 2022.

The R2 Plastic unit is the Company’s customer engagement unit and is designed to handle various plastic feedstocks such as polyethylene, polypropylene, and polystyrene as single stream materials, followed by a mixture of these feedstock streams. The R2 Plastic will also be used to evaluate the impact of materials found in multilayer plastics, such as paper, paper board, polymeric materials, metalized layers, or aluminum foil, effectively advancing Aduro’s plans of processing higher contaminated materials which are currently rejected by existing technologies. This is important data that will support the Company’s established scale-up and optimization program for the pre-commercial pilot: R3 Plastic.

The R3 Plastic unit is a continuous flow reactor with a targeted throughput of 2,000 kg/day. Preliminary design and materials and component scoping of the unit have been started with a plan to commission the unit before the end of 2023. Aduro is also working on measures to secure and maximise non-dilutive sources of funding to support its roadmap to commercialisation.

While the R2 Plastic unit is the key tool in the Company’s approach to building a pipeline of commercial projects, the R3 Plastic unit is the Company’s pre-commercial unit and the next scale-up step before finalising the plans for a commercial unit design and workflow. With R2 Plastic, the Company will engage with potential customers through product sample analysis and characterization, data, material exchange and technology demonstrations with the aim of facilitating business discussions and building a commercial pipeline.

"My full appreciation and thanks for the Aduro team that is working tirelessly to complete the significant milestones ahead of us. The commissioning of the R2 Plastic unit is a major building block towards commercialization and is part of several significant projects the company has undertaken over the last year. Among these are completing the expanded and upgraded laboratory facilities, commissioning of the R2 Bitumen unit and our Flash Drum. With the planned commissioning of R2 Plastic and the commencement of the planned customer trial program, the team at Aduro is very excited to be approaching this pivotal stage for the Company,” commented Ofer Vicus, Chief Executive Officer of Aduro.

About Aduro Clean Technologies

Aduro Clean Technologies is a developer of patented water-based technologies to chemically recycle waste plastics; convert heavy crude and bitumen into lighter, more valuable oil; and transform renewable oils into higher-value fuels or renewable chemicals. The Company’s Hydrochemolytic™ technology activates unique properties of water in a chemistry platform that operates at relatively low temperatures and cost, a game-changing approach that converts low-value feedstocks into 21st-century resources.

