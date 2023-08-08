Aduro Clean Technologies and Prospera Energy Advance Collaboration on Pilot Plant Project for Partial Upgrading of Bitumen

SARNIA, Ontario, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aduro Clean Technologies Inc. ("Aduro” or the "Company”) (CSE: ACT) (OTCQB: ACTHF) (FSE: 9D50), a Canadian technology company using the power of chemistry to transform lower value feedstocks, like waste plastics, heavy bitumen, and renewable oils, into higher value resources for the 21st century, is pleased to announce the advancement of Phase 1 of the collaboration with Prospera Energy Inc. ("Prospera”) with the purpose of developing, building, and supplying a pre-commercial pilot plant to convert low API bitumen to higher value products using Aduro’s Hydrochemolytic technology ("HCT”).

Prospera (TSX.V: PEI, OTC: GXRFF, FRA: OF6B) is a prominent operator in Canada's energy industry, specializing in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. As a publicly traded company, Prospera is dedicated to acquiring, developing, and producing resources primarily in Western Canada. Leveraging its expertise and extensive knowledge, Prospera focuses on conventional oil and gas reservoirs, aiming for both primary and secondary recovery opportunities.

On September 12, 2022, Aduro and Prospera entered into a Letter of Intent that outlined a three-phase project engagement plan to investigate, develop and evaluate the partial upgrading of bitumen with a pilot plant using the Aduro Hydrochemolytic™ Bitumen Upgrading ("HBU”) technology. Phase 1 involves a combined working plan of laboratory and continuous flow work using Prospera bitumen and Aduro’s HCT process. Phase 2 includes preliminary engineering, identification of the pilot plant site, and reviewing of licenses and permits, as well as detailed budgeting and agreement to proceed with construction. Phase three includes the procurement, fabrication, construction, commissioning, and operation of a 50 barrel per day pilot plant. With the commissioning of the pilot-scale continuous flow reactor for HBU in Q3 2023, the parties can now advance Phase 1 of the collaboration.

In line with the Aduro and Prospera shared goals, Phase 1 is planned to be completed by December 2023. This five-month engagement aligns with the Company's customer engagement plans, focusing on evaluating, testing, and reporting on the application of HBU technology to various customer feedstocks. During Phase 1, Prospera will provide Aduro with an analysis of diluent blending and transportation costs, site operation economics, and details of the crude properties to be upgraded. Additionally, Prospera will supply 6 barrels of low API crude sourced from its heavy oil properties for comprehensive testing. Aduro will execute a set of design experiments, utilizing the Aduro laboratory and the continuous flow Bitumen Reactor ("R2 Bitumen") and Flash Drum. In consideration for the services to be provided in Phase 1, Prospera will pay Aduro a monthly fee of $25,000 CAD plus applicable taxes, with the total fees for the completion and delivery of Phase 1 scope capped at $125,000 plus applicable taxes.

This collaboration will foster transparency, knowledge exchange, and in-depth examination of crude properties, site operations, and economic factors. Phase 1 will also define a future business model, establishing a robust relationship framework, and evaluating the technical, economic, and environmental viability of the pilot plant project. Thorough budget forecasting and planning will ensure effective resource allocation. As Phase 1 concludes, a comprehensive summary of results and expert recommendations will provide a solid foundation for subsequent phases, setting the stage for further progress and success.

"Prospera Energy is excited to embark on Phase 1 of our collaboration with Aduro," stated Samuel David, President & CEO of Prospera. "As a company dedicated to optimizing hydrocarbon recovery while prioritizing environmental sustainability, we believe that this partnership will drive innovation and enhance our product specifications, unit economics, and carbon footprint. The potential impact of this technology on our operations is truly inspiring, and we are committed to leveraging this opportunity to the fullest."

"The initiation of Phase 1 of the collaboration with Prospera for the pilot plant project of our Hydrochemolytic™ Bitumen Upgrading technology marks a significant milestone”, commented Ofer Vicus, CEO of Aduro. "The progress we have made in constructing our R2 Bitumen continuous flow reactor, coupled with the launch of the commissioning process, positions us for success. By achieving full operational status in Q3 2023, we solidify our position as a leading destination for partners seeking to understand how the HCT partial upgrading can enhance their operations, while fostering meaningful connections with potential customers and stakeholders. This collaboration propels us closer to commercializing our innovative solution and driving a transformative era in the energy industry."

About Aduro Clean Technologies

Aduro Clean Technologies is a developer of patented water-based technologies to chemically recycle waste plastics; convert heavy crude and bitumen into lighter, more valuable oil; and transform renewable oils into higher-value fuels or renewable chemicals. The Company’s Hydrochemolytic™ technology relies on water as a critical agent in a chemistry platform that operates at relatively low temperatures and cost, a game-changing approach that converts low-value feedstocks into resources for the 21st century.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/04b2b161-cffd-497c-ad05-d6cc0a9614c8