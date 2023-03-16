Aduro Clean Technologies Joins CIAC’s Plastics Division to Promote Advanced Chemical Recycling

SARNIA, Ontario, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aduro Clean Technologies Inc. ("Aduro” or the "Company”) (CSE: ACT) (OTCQB: ACTHF) (FSE: 9D50), a Canadian developer of patented water-based technologies to chemically recycle plastics and to transform heavy crude and renewable oils into new-era resources and higher-value fuels, is proud to announce their membership in the Chemistry Industry Association of Canada (CIAC) as part of their Plastics Division.



The Aduro Hydrochemolytic™ Technology offers a transformative chemical recycling solution that can process a wider range of plastics that are currently ending up in landfills thereby converting a higher volume of low-value waste plastics into valuable resources. The Company is eager to work with potential collaborators who share its vision of a sustainable future and can help expand the reach of its technology to bring more plastics into the circular economy.

The CIAC Plastics Division and its 70 members consisting of leaders in the plastic industry have committed to 100% of plastic packaging being recyclable by 2030 and being reused or recycled by the year 2040. These commitments by Canada’s leading plastic companies, involved in every step of the plastic production process, are major drivers for the increasing demand for advanced chemical recycling solutions. As a member, Aduro brings expertise in advanced chemical recycling innovation and technology advancement, which is crucial to achieving the Division’s goals.

"We are honoured to join CIAC's Plastics Division, joining other members that place a high priority on creating a circular economy for plastics and tackling the critical issue of plastic pollution,” said Ofer Vicus, CEO at Aduro Clean Technologies. "Our Hydrochemolytic™ Technology offers a transformative chemical recycling solution to address many of the challenges faced by traditional recycling technologies while expanding the amount of waste material that can be recycled as we move towards a circular economy. Our membership in CIAC will enable us to engage with other industry leaders who share the same vision and be part of key discussions driving the future of the plastics industry. Aduro is committed to working alongside other members of the CIAC Plastics Division to promote Canada's low-carbon plastics industry and make a positive impact on the environment.”

"We are excited to welcome Aduro Clean Technologies to the CIAC Plastics Division. Aduro is a forward-thinking, innovative company that aligns with the Plastics Division’s goals of eliminating plastic waste and developing a circular economy. Together with over 70 members in the Plastics Division, Aduro is helping Canada sustainably embrace the values and benefits plastics bring to a modern society,” said Christa Seaman, Acting Vice President, of CIAC Plastics Division.

About the Chemistry Industry Association of Canada (CIAC)

CIAC is the Association of leaders in Canada’s chemistry and plastics sector. Our members are innovators, solutions providers, and world-class stewardship pioneers. CIAC’s Plastics Division members encompass the plastics value chain, including resin and materials suppliers, processors and converters, equipment suppliers, recyclers, and brand owners. CIAC is committed to the establishment of a low-carbon circular economy for plastics including increased use of recycled plastic.

About Aduro Clean Technologies

Aduro Clean Technologies is a developer of patented water-based technologies to chemically recycle waste plastics; convert heavy crude and bitumen into lighter, more valuable oil; and transform renewable oils into higher-value fuels or renewable chemicals. The Company’s Hydrochemolytic™ technology activates unique properties of water in a chemistry platform that operates at relatively low temperatures and cost, a game-changing approach that converts low-value feedstocks into 21st-century resources.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact that address activities, events, or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements reflect management’s current expectations based on information currently available and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and, accordingly, undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to their inherent uncertainty. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations include adverse market conditions and other factors beyond the control of the parties. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the content of this news release.





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/130773e3-ddf9-422b-aa2b-56ffdfb7b129