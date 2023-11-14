Aduro Clean Technologies Presents at CEM Florida Capital Event

SARNIA, Ontario, Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aduro Clean Technologies Inc. ("Aduro” or the "Company”) (CSE: ACT) (OTCQX: ACTHF) (FSE: 9D50), a Canadian developer of patented water-based technologies to chemically recycle plastics, and to transform heavy crude and renewable oils into new-era resources and higher-value fuels, is excited to announce its participation in the 7th Annual Florida Capital Event in Aventura, Florida, from November 17 – 19, 2023 hosted by Capital Event Management Ltd, ("CEM”)



CEO Ofer Vicus and Chief Revenue Officer Eric Appelman will represent Aduro at the event, highlighting the company's recent advancements in its commercialization path. They will emphasize Aduro's commitment to delivering value to its shareholders and explore additional new partnerships that align with its strategic goals.

"Our consistent presence at CEM conferences, including this year's event in Florida, underscores Aduro's commitment to sustained engagement with the investment community,” commented Ofer Vicus. "Each conference has been a stepping stone in our growth journey, allowing us to showcase our evolving technology and expanding market presence. We look forward to sharing our latest achievements and future aspirations with an audience that has seen our progress over the years.”

The CEM Florida Capital Event is a premier gathering of brokers, fund managers, and high-net-worth individuals from across North America. This unique platform allows Aduro to showcase its recent technological advancements, particularly our pioneering Hydrochemolytic™ technology and its applications in transforming waste plastics and other materials into valuable resources.

The Company's participation in this event is an integral part of its broader investor relations strategy. This strategy is focused on delivering comprehensive updates and information to shareholders, potential investors, analysts, and the financial community, ensuring transparent communication, expanding the investor base, and establishing a fair market valuation of Aduro's stock.

Recently, Aduro has made significant advancements, demonstrating a strong commitment to leadership, technology development, and market expansion. The strategic appointment of Marie Grönborg to our board of directors and Eric Appelman as our new Chief Revenue Officer has further strengthened our senior management and board. Our Hydrochemolytic™ technology has been featured at key industry events such as the International Refining and Petrochemical Conference and the Advanced Recycling Conference 2023, reinforcing our leadership role in chemical recycling. Additionally, the expansion of our Customer Engagement Program, now featuring five active projects with global leaders, showcases our dedication to collaborative innovation. This period also marked a significant milestone with our upgrade to the OTCQX Best Market, enhancing our visibility and investor access in the U.S. market.

These developments collectively underscore Aduro's strategic focus on innovation, commercialization, and global expansion. We continue to revolutionize the recycling industry with our groundbreaking technology, creating value for our shareholders and contributing to a more sustainable future.

About Capital Event Management Ltd.

Capital Event Management Ltd, ("CEM”) is a leading provider of opportunities for small-cap investment advisors, portfolio managers, institutional investors, and high-net-worth individuals to connect with emerging companies looking to raise capital and gain open-market support. With over 10 years of experience in curating an exclusive investor database and a partner's fund at CEM Capital, the company has done the legwork to make it easy for clients to build relationships that can make a difference. The five-pillared approach at CEM includes a partner's fund, destination events, virtual meetings, executive consulting, and advisory services, all curated to provide valuable experiences that connect capital with opportunity.

About Aduro Clean Technologies

Aduro Clean Technologies is a developer of patented water-based technologies to chemically recycle waste plastics; convert heavy crude and bitumen into lighter, more valuable oil; and transform renewable oils into higher-value fuels or renewable chemicals. The Company’s Hydrochemolytic™ technology activates unique properties of water in a chemistry platform that operates at relatively low temperatures and cost, a game-changing approach that converts low-value feedstocks into 21st-century resources.

Forward-Looking Statements

