Aduro Clean Technologies Provides Update on Next Generation Process

LONDON, Ontario, July 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aduro Clean Technologies Inc. ("Aduro” or the "Company”) (CSE: ACT) (OTCQX: ACTHF) (FSE: 9D50), a Canadian technology company using the power of chemistry to transform lower value feedstocks, like waste plastics, heavy bitumen, and renewable oils, into resources for the 21st century, is excited to provide updates on its Next Generation Process ("NGP”) for waste plastics.



Following the successful completion of a series of tests and work done over the last 6 months, the Company is now conducting semi-industrial scale experiments to finalize reactor configurations. These experiments are crucial for determining the necessary configurations for the NGP. Aduro aims to begin constructing the NGP by the end of 2024. Initial engagements with design, engineering, and fabrication firms have begun.

For 2024, Aduro has outlined three strategic initiatives: advancing the NGP design, converting participants in the Customer Engagement Program (CEP) into the next phase of collaborations, and expanding its intellectual property portfolio further unlocking the value and addressable market for the Hydrochemolytic™ technology (HCT) platform. All three strategic initiatives are integrated and collectively support the Company’s path towards commercialization.

Since early 2024, Aduro has conducted extensive testing and optimization on both its pilot-scale Hydrochemolytic™ continuous flow reactor for plastics and its laboratory batch reactors. Working in parallel to in-house programs, we have carried out ongoing research with external resources like the University of Western Ontario and Chemelot Innovation and Learning Labs in Geleen, Netherlands. In addition to supporting all three of the outlined strategic initiatives for 2024, this work focused on key project areas, including: process conditions, usage of different feedstocks, specifications of products, and pre- and post-treatment processes.

Significant progress has been made in the following areas:

Confirming the unique ability of HCT to produce substantially saturated hydrocarbons without the requirement for costly hydrogenation.

Maximising yield and achieving lower losses to char and fuel gas.

Ability to work with common undesirable polymers in the feedstock like polyester and polyamide.

Confirming the effectiveness of HCT in processing difficult-to-recycle crosslinked polymers.

Operating continuously for extended periods in a stable operating condition.



Additionally, the Company has embarked on a process design strategy that pursues three parallel directions with different time horizon: the first working with relatively clean waste streams and relatively pure outputs, to be realized in a relatively simple process, the second working with more complex but still clean feedstocks, and the third where low-value contaminated feedstocks are converted. This provides a framework designed to generate valuable commercial solutions progressively and maximises speed to market.

"Our strategic initiatives for 2024 are designed to solidify our position in the industry,” commented Ofer Vicus, CEO at Aduro. "The strides we’ve made in refining the configuration of our Next Generation Process are a testament to our team’s dedication and expertise. These advancements are not just incremental improvements; they are transformative steps towards a more sustainable future.”

About Aduro Clean Technologies

Aduro Clean Technologies is a developer of patented water-based technologies to chemically recycle waste plastics; convert heavy crude and bitumen into lighter, more valuable oil; and transform renewable oils into higher-value fuels or renewable chemicals. The Company’s Hydrochemolytic™ technology relies on water as a critical agent in a chemistry platform that operates at relatively low temperatures and cost, a game-changing approach that converts low-value feedstocks into resources for the 21st century.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0b7535e1-83f6-4e46-aa6e-9cc146b6c0a6