Aduro Clean Technologies Starts Commissioning Phase of the Continuous Flow Plastics Reactor

SARNIA, Ontario, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aduro Clean Technologies Inc. ("Aduro” or the "Company”) (CSE: ACT) (OTCQB: ACTHF) (FSE: 9D50), a Canadian developer of patented water-based technologies to chemically recycle plastics and to transform heavy crude and renewable oils into new-era resources and higher-value fuels, is excited to announce that it has started the commissioning phase of the pilot-scale HydrochemolyticTM continuous flow plastic reactor (R2 Plastic). The HydrochemolyticTM Plastic Upcycling (HPU) technology converts waste chain growth polymers into new, valuable resources.



The R2 Plastic system has been successfully installed in its operating location in Sarnia, Ontario. System integrity testing has been completed and the Technical Standards and Safety Authority (TSSA) and emissions registrations are approved and received. The commissioning of the system has commenced, and all electrical and control systems have been energized and tested. The operating team is now moving to complete the start-up checklists and final preparations for the introduction of plastics are underway.

The Company anticipates that the unit will process chain growth polymers by the end of April 2023. In support of the long-duration operations of the unit, the Company is in the process of hiring additional employees to support the anticipated 24-hour operation runs.

The R2 Plastic system is designed to handle various plastic feedstocks such as polyethylene, polypropylene, and polystyrene. In addition to being a key tool in the Company’s approach to engaging stakeholders with the aim of building a pipeline of commercial projects, the important data provided by this system will support the Company’s established optimization and scale-up program for the pre-commercial system.

Anil Jhawar, Chief Scientist at Aduro Clean Technologies, said, "We are excited to move into the commissioning phase of the R2 Plastic system. The research and operation teams are working diligently to complete the commissioning and readiness of the unit to demonstrate the capabilities of our Hydrochemolytic Plastic Upcycling technology. Entering this critical step brings us closer to engaging various stakeholders through the operations of the continuous flow system."

Ofer Vicus, CEO of Aduro Clean Technologies, added, "We are thrilled to be moving towards completing the commissioning of the R2 Plastic system. This is an important step in bringing our Hydrochemolytic Plastic Upcycling technology to market and addressing the plastic waste crisis. We are committed to developing innovative solutions that mitigate environmental challenges, and to continue to drive change for a sustainable future while adding value to our shareholders."

About Aduro Clean Technologies

Aduro Clean Technologies is a developer of patented water-based technologies to chemically recycle waste plastics; convert heavy crude and bitumen into lighter, more valuable oil; and transform renewable oils into higher-value fuels or renewable chemicals. The Company’s HydrochemolyticTM technology activates unique properties of water in a chemistry platform that operates at relatively low temperatures and cost, a game-changing approach that converts low-value feedstocks into 21st-century resources.

A brief update from Anil Jhawar is available on the Company’s Youtube channel.

