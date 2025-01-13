Aduro Clean Technologies to Ring the Nasdaq Closing Bell on Friday, January 17th, 2025

LONDON, Ontario, Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aduro Clean Technologies Inc. ("Aduro” or the "Company”) (Nasdaq: ADUR) (CSE: ACT) (FSE: 9D5), a clean technology company using the power of chemistry to transform lower value feedstocks, like waste plastics, heavy bitumen, and renewable oils, into resources for the 21st century, today announced the Company will ring the closing bell at the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square, New York, on Friday, January 17, 2025.

This event marks a significant milestone for Aduro following its recent uplisting to the Nasdaq Capital Market. The ceremony will be led by Ofer Vicus, CEO of Aduro, accompanied by members of the Company’s leadership team, Board of Directors, employees, and key stakeholders who have been instrumental in supporting Aduro’s journey.

The live broadcast of the Nasdaq Closing Bell ceremony will begin at 3:45 pm Eastern Time on Friday, January 17, 2025. To watch the ceremony live, visit: https://shorturl.at/qIRwO. Exclusive photos and videos of the event will also be available on the Company’s Media page shortly after the ceremony.

"Ringing the Nasdaq Closing Bell is a proud moment for Aduro as we celebrate this milestone alongside our team, partners, and stakeholders,” commented Ofer Vicus, CEO of Aduro Clean Technologies. "Uplisting to Nasdaq marks an important step forward in our growth journey, enabling us to engage with a broader investor audience as we continue advancing our innovative Hydrochemolytic™ technology. This moment is a testament to the dedication and support of our Board members, employees, investors, and industry partners, whose contributions have been instrumental in helping us achieve this milestone. We look forward to the opportunities ahead as we deliver on our vision of transforming waste into valuable resources.”

As Aduro embarks on this exciting new chapter, the Company remains focused on key initiatives, including the fabrication and commissioning of its pilot plant, which represents a critical step in the commercialization of its Hydrochemolytic™ technology.

About Aduro Clean Technologies

Aduro Clean Technologies is a developer of patented water-based technologies to chemically recycle waste plastics; convert heavy crude and bitumen into lighter, more valuable oil; and transform renewable oils into higher-value fuels or renewable chemicals. The Company’s Hydrochemolytic™ technology relies on water as a critical agent in a chemistry platform that operates at relatively low temperatures and cost, a game-changing approach that converts low-value feedstocks into resources for the 21st century.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact that address activities, events, or developments that the Company believes, expects, or anticipates will or may occur in the future, are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements reflect management’s current expectations based on information currently available and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and, accordingly, undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to their inherent uncertainty. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations include adverse market conditions and other factors beyond the control of the parties. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.





