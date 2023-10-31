Aduro Clean Technologies Upgrades to OTCQX Best Market; Top Tier of the OTC Markets

SARNIA, Ontario, Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aduro Clean Technologies Inc. ("Aduro” or the "Company”) (CSE: ACT) (OTCQX: ACTHF) (FSE: 9D50), a Canadian technology company using the power of chemistry to transform lower value feedstocks, like waste plastics, heavy bitumen, and renewable oils, into resources for the 21st century, is pleased to announce that it has upgraded its trading tier on the OTC Markets to the OTCQX® Best Market from the OTCQB® Venture Market.



To qualify for OTCQX, the top tier of the over-the-counter ("OTC”) markets, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX marks an important milestone for Aduro and is expected to increase visibility, liquidity, and investor access, thereby providing an excellent platform for Aduro to enhance its prominence among U.S. investors.

Effective today, Aduro begins trading on the OTCQX under the symbol "ACTHF”. U.S. investors can now access Real-Time Level 2 quotes and the latest financial disclosures for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com.

"We are proud to be traded on OTCQX, the top tier of the OTC Markets, and we anticipate that this upgrade will increase our exposure within the U.S. investment community, enhance liquidity, bring new visibility to Aduro, and provide greater access to shareholders wanting to take part in Aduro’s journey,” stated Ofer Vicus, CEO of Aduro. "The upgrade to the OTCQX Market is a testament to our continuous endeavor to increase transparency, accessibility, and engagement with our shareholders as we expand our Customer Engagement Program and continue to advance our innovative Hydrochemolytic™ technology platform.”

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market, and Pink® Open Market. Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide the critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets. OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN, and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC-regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better-informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com. Subscribe to the OTC Markets RSS Feed

About Aduro Clean Technologies

Aduro Clean Technologies is a developer of patented water-based technologies to chemically recycle waste plastics; convert heavy crude and bitumen into lighter, more valuable oil; and transform renewable oils into higher-value fuels or renewable chemicals. The Company’s Hydrochemolytic™ technology relies on water as a critical agent in a chemistry platform that operates at relatively low temperatures and cost, a game-changing approach that converts low-value feedstocks into resources for the 21st century.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact that address activities, events, or developments that the Company believes, expects, or anticipates will or may occur in the future, are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements reflect management’s current expectations based on information currently available and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and, accordingly, undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to their inherent uncertainty. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations include adverse market conditions and other factors beyond the control of the parties. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

