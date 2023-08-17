Aduro Clean Technologies Welcomes Karen Scholz from Brightlands Chemelot Campus for a Collaborative Week of Advancements

SARNIA, Ontario, Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aduro Clean Technologies Inc. ("Aduro” or the "Company”) (CSE: ACT) (OTCQB: ACTHF) (FSE: 9D50), a Canadian technology company using the power of chemistry to transform lower value feedstocks, like waste plastics, heavy bitumen, and renewable oils, into resources for the 21st century, is thrilled to host Karen Scholz from Brightlands Chemelot Campus ("Brightlands”) during the week of August 21, 2023. This visit underscores our strengthening alliance and mutual commitment to sustainable waste plastic recycling solutions.



Karen Scholz serves as Business Development Manager at Brightlands Chemelot Campus, Europe's premier industrial innovation hub for the chemical industry emphasizing upscaling. In this capacity, Karen leverages her extensive experience from DSM to expand the network of companies providing groundbreaking process technology. Her role not only involves staying abreast of the latest technological advancements but also delving deep into the intricacies of innovation processes. She understands the unique requirements of scaleups, focuses on establishing beneficial infrastructure, and, most importantly, fosters collaboration, facilitating meaningful exchanges and mutual support among community members.

During her visit, Ms. Scholz will tour the Aduro facilities in both Sarnia and London Ontario, gaining firsthand in-depth insight into the significant progress Aduro has made operationally, the recent activities of the research and development and operations teams including the pilot-scale continuous flow reactor for Hydrochemolytic™ Plastic Upcycling ("R2 Plastic”) commissioned in June 2023, and the latest developments in the Hydrochemolytic™ technology platform.

Ms. Scholz will also join Aduro in the filming of Advancements with Ted Danson, a feature segment spotlighting the Aduro Hydrochemolytic™ technology and its potentially transformative impact on the chemical recycling of waste plastics. The Company previously announced participation in the award-winning series covering the most ground-breaking and innovative topics and features state-of-the-art technologies and has a reach of 375 million households.

Karen Scholz expressed her enthusiasm, stating, "Collaborating with an innovative company like Aduro is truly inspiring. Their dedication to transforming waste plastics through chemical recycling is not only innovative but essential for our planet's future. This collaboration with Aduro aligns perfectly with Brightlands's vision, and I'm excited to see where our combined efforts will lead."

"We are honored to welcome Karen Scholz to our facilities, as it represents a constructive step in strengthening our bond with Brightlands. We eagerly anticipate giving Ms. Scholz a firsthand demonstration of our R2 Plastic unit, as well as showcasing Aduro’s advanced Hydrochemolytic™ technology and introducing her to the dedicated team behind it," said Ofer Vicus, CEO of Aduro. "Our recent initiative to establish a subsidiary at the Brightlands campus in Geleen, Netherlands, reflects our mutual vision and commitment to expanding our presence in the region. Together, we aim to showcase a demonstration process of the Hydrochemolytic™ Plastic Upcycling technology in Europe, providing an innovative solution for recycling challenging waste plastics. This endeavor not only supports a sustainable future but also promises to unlock considerable economic potential."

About Brightlands Chemelot Campus

Brightlands Chemelot Campus is Europe's leading location for companies, research, and knowledge institutes in the field of chemistry and materials, located in Geleen, the Netherlands, with Belgium, Germany, France, and Luxembourg just around the corner. 110 companies, 1000 students, and 3000 employees work in this vibrant community. Together they contribute to groundbreaking innovations in the fields of performance materials, sustainable processes, and biomedical solutions for the transition to a circular economy in our world.

About Aduro Clean Technologies

Aduro Clean Technologies is a developer of patented water-based technologies to chemically recycle waste plastics; convert heavy crude and bitumen into lighter, more valuable oil; and transform renewable oils into higher-value fuels or renewable chemicals. The Company’s Hydrochemolytic™ technology relies on water as a critical agent in a chemistry platform that operates at relatively low temperatures and cost, a game-changing approach that converts low-value feedstocks into resources for the 21st century.

