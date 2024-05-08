AdUX - Development within the board of directors

Press release

DEVELOPMENT WITHIN THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Paris, May 8th, 2024, 8:00 AM – AdUX, a specialist in digital advertising and user experience (Code ISIN FR0012821890 - ADUX) informs the public of the upcoming changes within its Board of Directors.

AdUX informs its shareholders that Mr. Benjamin van de Vrie will be proposed as a member of the Azerion (EURONEXT:AZRN) Supervisory Board at its forthcoming AGM on 20th June 2024 and will step down from the AdUX Board of Directors following the ADUX Annual General Meeting to be held on 26th June 2024.

Mr. Benjamin van de Vrie has been Chairman of the AdUX Board of Directors since April 2022 and has overseen an important phase in the company’s development. AdUX wishes to express its thanks to Mr. Benjamin van de Vrie for his valuable contribution to the company over this time.

Following the ADUX Annual General Meeting, Ms Catharina Hillström, will be appointed to replace Mr. van de Vrie as Chair of the Board of Directors.

Ms. Catharina Hillström has been AdUX’s Board member since November 2019 and qualifies as independent ADUX’s Board member on the basis of the independence criteria of the Middlenext corporate governance code.

In addition, the Board of Directors will now start the process of identifying and selecting an additional director to join the AdUX Board following the end of Mr. Benjamin van de Vrie’s tenure.

