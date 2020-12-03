ADVA and 6WIND deliver complete uCPE solution with high-performance routing

ADVA (FSE) today announced a partnership with 6WIND to deliver a high-performance and lightweight uCPE solution. Built on ADVA’s Ensemble Connector and including 6WIND routing technology, the offering provides communication service providers (CSPs) and enterprises with a complete uCPE platform. Now customers can deploy a comprehensive access solution optimized for edge cloud architecture that offers new levels of efficiency as well as future-proof scalability. The joint solution has already been selected by the German CSP WiTCOM to power its edge cloud smart city initiative, enabling services including IoT, traffic control and surveillance.

"We’re joining forces with ADVA to build on our industry-leading position in uCPE. The partnership augments our current uCPE infrastructure offering with targeted applications that focus on providing complete, end-to-end networking and hosting capabilities,” said Julien Dahan, CEO, 6WIND. "With the embedding of our high-performance, ready-to-use software router, ADVA’s Ensemble Connector now has native support for advanced routing capabilities, including various routing protocols, Layer 2 encapsulation, IP networking, high-availability, security, and QoS options. What’s more, our Next-Generation Security Gateway solution enables secure VPNs on white box servers at competitive costs when compared to legacy hardware systems.”

With the integration of 6WIND, ADVA now has the ability to easily enable advanced routing functionality as part of the initial Ensemble Connector deployment. This eliminates the need to treat the Turbo Router as an off-board virtual network function (VNF) that would be orchestrated by an external MANO platform. The initial configuration of the Turbo Router will be handled via integrated templates driven by Ensemble Virtualization Director. Ensemble Virtualization Director is also responsible for providing ongoing management of the Turbo Router installation, including telemetry, logs and alarm event collection.

"This partnership with 6WIND gives our customers an optimized solution for deploying access uCPE platforms on white box servers. And this solution is complete because no additional software is needed for routing applications,” commented Brian Protiva, CEO, ADVA. "Even better, the Ensemble Connector base software retains its openness and operational benefits. An initial deployment can later be upgraded in place to add additional capabilities. That includes other VNFs as well as end-user applications. And with Ensemble Connector providing access to the market’s widest variety of onboarded commercial VNFs, customers have a lot of options for growth and innovation.”

ADVA is a company founded on innovation and focused on helping our customers succeed. Our technology forms the building blocks of a shared digital future and empowers networks across the globe. We’re continually developing breakthrough hardware and software that leads the networking industry and creates new business opportunities. It’s these open connectivity solutions that enable our customers to deliver the cloud and mobile services that are vital to today’s society and for imagining new tomorrows. Together, we’re building a truly connected and sustainable future. For more information on how we can help you, please visit us at www.adva.com.

