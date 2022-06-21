ADVA and II-VI Incorporated unveil industry’s first 100ZR pluggable coherent transceiver for the optical network edge

ADVA (FSE: ADV) and II-VI Incorporated (Nasdaq: IIVI), today launched the industry’s first 100ZR pluggable coherent transceiver. Jointly defined and purpose-built for the optical network edge, the Coherent 100ZR is rated for both commercial- and industrial-temperature (C-temp and I-temp) operating ranges. The new 100ZR digital coherent optics (DCO) transceiver features the Steelerton™ coherent digital signal processor (DSP). Co-funded by both companies, this all-new DSP is completely unique to the marketplace.

The rapid growth of data traffic in 5G wireless and broadband access networks is driving demand for next-generation transmission technology that enables service providers to expand the capacity of their bandwidth aggregation infrastructure at the edge of the network. The new Coherent 100ZR transceiver now empowers service providers to deploy 100Gbit/s coherent transceiver technology in the access network easily and affordably. These benefits are achieved thanks to the transceiver‘s unique features, including a coherent DSP optimized for 100ZR, cost-efficient silicon photonics technology, a standard QSFP28 interface, and Flextune™ technology.

"With this new application-specific transceiver technology, service providers can now benefit from the simplicity and robustness of coherent technology in the access network and seamlessly upgrade millions of 10Gbit/s Ethernet links to 100Gbit/s,” said Henning Hinderthür, VP of product line management at ADVA. "While this product design is perfectly tailored to this application, it will also achieve economies of scale by leveraging II-VI’s track record of manufacturing transceivers in high volume.”

"We’ve had great feedback from both carriers and OEMs on this product, and are pleased to partner with ADVA on this key milestone for the industry,” said Matthias Berger, VP of coherent technology at II-VI Incorporated. "The transceiver includes the Steelerton™ DSP, a first-of-its-kind and game-changing coherent processor, due to its small size and low power consumption, which are both key to achieving the standard QSFP28 power dissipation requirement of less than 5 watts. What makes this transceiver even more compelling for carriers is the embedded auto-tunable Flextune™ technology, which lowers operational expenses by simplifying network deployments. It’s the ideal combination of cost-effective coherent technology with plug-and-play ease of use.”

The new Coherent 100ZR transceiver plugs directly into existing head-ends, switches, and routers, enabling existing network elements to transmit 100Gbit/s signals over links stretching up to several hundred kilometers. The 100ZR transceivers are offered in both C-temp and I-temp variations to meet a broad range of deployment options, including central offices and local exchanges, as well as in more challenging ambient environments, such as street cabinets.

