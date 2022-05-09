ADVA brings ultra-precise timing to open servers with new PTP solution

ADVA (FSE: ADV) today launched OSA SoftSync™ to help network operators and enterprises deliver robust and highly precise network timing as a software application. The new solution offers a straightforward and cost-effective way to add ADVA’s Oscilloquartz Precision Time Protocol (PTP) capabilities to open servers and network devices. Now customers can easily migrate to precise and resilient packet timing that can run on any Linux machine. OSA SoftSync™ will be key to meeting more stringent timing requirements in a wide range of industries, including 5G, financial trading, cloud computing and globally dispersed data centers.

"A key step in the digitization of IT systems and enterprises is the transition from NTP to PTP timing. Our OSA SoftSync™ makes that possible by filling in the synchronization gap at the edge of the network. At the click of a button, it gives operators the power of highly accurate PTP timestamping,” said Gil Biran, GM of Oscilloquartz, ADVA. "An entirely new set of customers can now harness the benefits of our extensive and proven synchronization portfolio without hassle or major investment. Whether it’s 5G O-RAN or advanced data center applications, our software solution opens up new possibilities for network operators across many different fields.”

OSA SoftSync™ is an easily deployable software PTP client able to deliver ultra-precise and robust time for server-hosted applications. It utilizes ADVA Oscilloquartz PTP technology, clock recovery algorithms, and Syncjack™ performance monitoring and assurance capabilities. Ready to be installed on any Linux distribution, OSA SoftSync™ features multiple management options, including telemetry streaming, a modern and user-friendly GUI and ADVA’s Ensemble Sync Director. OSA SoftSync™ can utilize NIC hardware-based timestamping to achieve nanosecond level accuracy. It mitigates timing source outages or loss of quality by dynamically selecting the most accurate synchronization source based on the best master clock algorithm. Customers can purchase OSA SoftSync™ through a simple annual subscription model.

"Applications running on open servers require timing with new levels of accuracy and resilience. Today’s current raft of software clocks are simply not up to the sync challenges of new use cases. Our OSA SoftSync™ is the answer. For a low total cost of ownership, it creates an end-to-end synchronization architecture able to meet the needs of advanced time-critical services. What’s more, OSA SoftSync™ is fully interoperable with a wide range of PTP grandmasters,” commented Nir Laufer, VP of product line management at Oscilloquartz, ADVA. "From data centers to financial institutions, customers can now address industry regulations, including MiFID II and CAT NMS, and meet the demands of next-generation applications without the risk of major investment.”

More information on OSA SoftSync™ is available in these slides: https://adva.li/osa-softsync-slides.

