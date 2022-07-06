ADVA Optical Networking SE: Approval of public exchange offer of Acorn HoldCo, Inc. by German Federal Ministry of Economics and Climate Protection

Today, the German Federal Ministry for Economics and Climate Protection ("BMWK”) has granted the foreign direct investment approval that was required for closing the public exchange offer made by ADTRAN Inc.’s subsidiary, Acorn HoldCo, Inc. ("Acorn HoldCo”).

With the foreign direct investment approval by the BMWK, all offer conditions for Acorn HoldCo’s public exchange offer published on 12 November 2021 are fulfilled. The settlement of the exchange offer is expected by 15 July 2022, but at the latest on 18 July 2022. Acorn HoldCo’s shares will be admitted to trading on NASDAQ and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Disclaimer

