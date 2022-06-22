Advance Auto Parts Accelerates Expansion into Western U.S. With First Los Angeles Store Openings

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE: AAP), a leading automotive aftermarket parts provider, today announced it has opened 22 new stores in the Los Angeles market as part of the company’s broader strategic expansion into the Western United States. In spring 2021, Advance announced its plan to expand into California by leasing 109 Pep Boys stores and converting them to Advance stores, more than half of which are in the Los Angeles area.

"We estimate that 70% of our customers in Los Angeles fit the profile of the classic do-it-yourselfer. Pairing that with the more than 7.6 million registered vehicles in Los Angeles’ unique car culture, this is a tremendous opportunity for Advance to bring Care and Speed to motorists through expert advice and best-in-class products and services,” said Tom Greco, president and chief executive officer of Advance. "Our timing couldn’t be better as the average vehicle age increases while used car and gasoline prices are rising, resulting in greater demand for vehicle maintenance.”

Vehicle owners in Los Angeles and other parts of the West will gain access to everything Advance stores offer with Care and Speed, such as free curbside and in-store pickup within 30 minutes of ordering online, as well as some of the most trusted automotive brands in the world, including DieHard®. In response to the emerging popularity of hybrid and electric cars, Advance last month introduced the DieHard EV battery – the first-to-market 12-volt battery designed specifically for hybrid and electric vehicles and sold exclusively at Advance.

Advance will also support local communities and professional industry technicians across California by employing approximately 1,850 team members in the state when all 109 stores are converted, including staffing the company’s newly opened 45,000-square-foot "super hub” flagship location, centrally located at 1200 W. Washington Blvd., off the 10 and 110 freeways in the Pico Union neighborhood near downtown Los Angeles.

With a growing need to service the approximate 14 million registered vehicles in California, including an increased number of electric and hybrid vehicles, Advance also brings the ability for professional repair partners to expand their technical knowledge with virtual and in-person training opportunities, available through Carquest Technical Institute and Worldpac Training Institute, which are developed and taught by factory-trained instructors and available to automotive technicians nationwide.

Visit advanceautoparts.com to find a new California store location for vehicle maintenance needs and to explore a vast array of automobile parts, accessories and tools, including all-new DieHard hand tools designed specifically for the DIYer. To learn more about the professional virtual and in-person training opportunities for industry technicians, visit my.advancepro.com.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. is a leading automotive aftermarket parts provider that serves both professional installer and do-it-yourself customers. As of April 23, 2022, Advance operated 4,687 stores and 311 Worldpac branches primarily within the United States, with additional locations in Canada, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company also served 1,318 independently owned Carquest branded stores across these locations in addition to Mexico and various Caribbean islands. Additional information about Advance, including employment opportunities, customer services, and online shopping for parts, accessories and other offerings can be found at www.AdvanceAutoParts.com.

