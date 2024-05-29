|
29.05.2024 13:01:26
Advance Auto Parts Boosts FY24 Net Sales Outlook; Q1 Results Miss Estimates
(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Wednesday, automotive aftermarket parts provider Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP) maintained its earnings and comparable store sales growth guidance for the full year 2024, while boosting annual net sales outlook.
For fiscal 2024, the company now projects earnings in a range of $3.75 to $4.25 per share on net sales between $11.30 billion and $11.50 billion, with comparable store sales increase in a range of 0 to 1 percent.
Previously, the company had expected net sales between $11.30 billion and $11.40 billion.
On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $3.82 per share on sales of $11.35 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
Last week, the company declared a regular cash dividend of $0.25 per share to be paid on July 26, 2024 to all common stockholders of record as of July 12, 2024.
For the first quarter, the company reported net income of $40.01 million or $0.67 per share, down from $48.32 million or $0.81 per share in the prior-year quarter.
Net sales for the quarter edged down 0.3 percent to $3.41 billion from $3.42 billion in the same quarter last year. Comparable store sales decreased 0.2 percent.
The Street was looking for earnings of $0.68 per share on sales of $3.43 billion for the quarter.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Advance Auto Parts Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
29.05.24
|Zurückhaltung in New York: S&P 500 fällt am Nachmittag zurück (finanzen.at)
|
29.05.24
|Zurückhaltung in New York: S&P 500 fällt (finanzen.at)
|
29.05.24
|Anleger in New York halten sich zurück: S&P 500 zeigt sich zum Start des Mittwochshandels schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
27.05.24
|S&P 500-Wert Advance Auto Parts-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Advance Auto Parts-Investment von vor 3 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
23.05.24
|S&P 500-Wert Advance Auto Parts-Aktie: Weniger Dividende für Advance Auto Parts-Aktionäre (finanzen.at)
|
20.05.24
|S&P 500-Wert Advance Auto Parts-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem Advance Auto Parts-Investment von vor einem Jahr verloren (finanzen.at)
|
16.05.24
|Börse New York: S&P 500-Börsianer greifen zum Handelsstart zu (finanzen.at)
|
13.05.24
|S&P 500-Titel Advance Auto Parts-Aktie: So viel Verlust wäre bei einem Investment in Advance Auto Parts von vor 10 Jahren angefallen (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Advance Auto Parts Inc.mehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Advance Auto Parts Inc.
|57,28
|-12,55%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZinssorgen weiter Belastungsfaktor: ATX und DAX kaum bewegt -- Asiens Börsen letztlich schwach
Der heimische Markt weist am Donnerstag kaum eine Veränderung aus. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt macht sich Unsicherheit breit. An den Börsen Asiens ging es am Donnerstag weiter nach unten.