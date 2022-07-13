Advance Auto Parts Celebrates 90th Anniversary By Inviting Motorists to Share the ‘Drive of Your Life’

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE: AAP), a leading automotive aftermarket parts provider, is celebrating 90 years of helping motorists advance on the road by inviting consumers to share their most memorable moments behind the wheel. In celebration of its "Advanceiversary,” the brand is curating consumers’ most memorable moments on the road for the chance to win a year’s worth of free gasoline and possibly have their road trip recreated. Additionally, Advance is offering quadruple Gas Rewards now through July 20.

Beginning today through July 31, Advance’s "Drive of Your Life” campaign invites motorists to share their most memorable drives – from cross-country vacations with family or friends ... to riding in the homecoming court … to traveling to your team’s bitter rival (and winning!) … to pulling in the driveway of your first home for the first time … to just putting the top down and feeling the breeze when you needed it most.

To submit the Drive of Your Life, motorists should visit Advanceiversary.com or post on Twitter or Instagram, using #DriveOfYourLifeContest and tagging @advanceauto or @advanceautoparts respectively, now through July 31. From those who post, Advance will select and announce each day beginning July 14 one consumer who will receive free Shell gasoline for a year. After the contest ends, Advance will hit the road to recreate select motorists’ drives of their lives.

"When we reflect on 90 years of commitment to customer care and confidence, we think about our journey behind the many miles we’ve helped motorists advance – both on the road and in their lives,” said Jason McDonell, Advance’s executive vice president of merchandising, marketing and eCommerce. "But even more so, we think about the inspiring, personal stories of those drives. We all have that one drive we'll never forget – the ‘Drive of Your Life.’ To celebrate our last 90 years and inspire our next 90, we want to hear yours.”

Advance founder Arthur Taubman was a pioneer for curbside service, beginning the practice by installing tires upon purchase outside the store he worked. This is the root of inspiration for many of the services Advance offers today, including free battery and wiper blade checks and installation, along with a leading parts selection that caters to motorists’ many needs.

With the price of gasoline hovering around a record national average and the average vehicle age rising, Advance’s celebration comes at a time when motorists face challenges to create new memories on the road after two summers of uncertainty.

To further help motorists save this summer, all existing and new Advance Speed Perks Gas Rewards members will earn 20 cents off each gallon of gas for a single fill-up at participating Shell stations for every $50 spent at Advance stores across the country between July 13 and 20.

Visit Advanceiversary.com, @advanceautoparts on Instagram or @advanceauto on Twitter to enter the #DriveOfYourLifeContest. Check out advanceautoparts.com to shop for auto parts and products you need to advance your summer adventures. To learn more about or become an Advance Speed Perks Gas Rewards member, please visit advanceautoparts.com/o/gas-rewards.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. is a leading automotive aftermarket parts provider that serves both professional installer and do-it-yourself customers. As of April 23, 2022, Advance operated 4,687 stores and 311 Worldpac branches primarily within the United States, with additional locations in Canada, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company also served 1,318 independently owned Carquest branded stores across these locations in addition to Mexico and various Caribbean islands. Additional information about Advance, including employment opportunities, customer services, and online shopping for parts, accessories and other offerings can be found at www.AdvanceAutoParts.com.

