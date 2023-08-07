Advance Auto Parts Offering Students a Chance to Win a ‘Fuel Ride to College’ and Free ‘Off-to-Campus’ In-Store Services

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE: AAP), a leading automotive aftermarket parts provider, announced today that it will help advance the education of incoming college freshmen, and ease their financial burden, by awarding 10 "fuel rides” in the form of four years of free gasoline to 10 lucky winners of the "Fuel Ride to College” sweepstakes.*

Advance Auto Parts is offering free in-store services, including free battery testing and installation, wiper blade installation and check engine light scanning. (Photo: Business Wire)"/> Advance Auto Parts is offering free in-store services, including free battery testing and installation, wiper blade installation and check engine light scanning. (Photo: Business Wire)"/> Along with providing four years of free gas to 10 college students, Advance Auto Parts is offering free in-store services, including free battery testing and installation, wiper blade installation and check engine light scanning. (Photo: Business Wire)

Advance’s "Fuel Ride to College” sweepstakes arrives right on time as prices at the pump tick up. New data from Atomik Research reveals that 67% of college students cite gasoline for their automobile as being an expense that puts the most financial strain on their wallet**, while 76% of parents of incoming freshmen say they are worried about their student’s ability to afford gas.***

Parents also have significant anxiety regarding the safety of their college students when it comes to the automobiles they operate, according to Atomik Research surveys commissioned by Advance. Nearly two-thirds (63%) of parents of incoming college freshmen feel very or extremely anxious about their student’s safety when it comes to maintaining their cars and about three-fourths (73%) of parents have more anxiety about the car safety of their incoming college freshman than they did during the child’s senior year in high school.

Parents’ anxiety is warranted as more than half of college students admit to having ignored dashboard alerts and notifications, including "check engine” and "low battery warning,” according to the survey.

To help ease this anxiety, Advance and its team of friendly automotive experts are offering students and their parents free "off-to-campus” in-store services at Advance stores nationwide, including free battery testing and installation, wiper blade installation and check engine light scanning.

In addition to awarding 10 four-year "Fuel Rides to College,” Advance will also award 20 additional winners a $100 Advance gift card to stock up on essentials to help keep their automobiles in reliable shape this school year. If interested in learning more, visit AAPFuelRide.com through Aug. 18 to review eligibility requirements to enter for a chance to win and to review the sweepstakes rules.

"Starting college is exciting for incoming freshmen, but that excitement is accompanied by anxiety and worry for both students and their parents, especially regarding finances and safety,” said Samantha Avivi, Advance’s chief marketing officer. "Through our ‘Fuel Ride to College’ program and complimentary curbside services for motorists, we want to put the brakes on fuel-filled worries for both students and parents, especially when it comes to having a reliable and safe automobile on the road to college, around campus, back home and everywhere in between.”

Additional data from the Atomik surveys validate the value of a "Fuel Ride to College:”

One-third (33%) of students cite that a lack of gas money or the cost of gas has deterred them from going to class, the library or study groups, while 60% of incoming college students’ parents express this exact worry: that the cost of gas will deter their child from going to class or education-related activities.

Many college students choose between fueling their body and their automobile: more than one-third (36%) say they have compromised or cut back on groceries to fit gas money into their budget.

One-quarter (25%) of college students say they’ve had to cut back or compromise school supplies to fuel their automobiles.

Advance has also partnered with auto racing driver and television personality Arie Luyendyk Jr. to encourage incoming freshmen to enter for a chance to win a "Fuel Ride to College” and spread the word about Advance’s commitment to providing parents peace of mind via complimentary in-store services. Check out advanceautoparts.com or visit an Advance Auto Parts retail location to shop for auto parts and products needed to get vehicles in shape for the school year or to receive a free off-to-campus vehicle checkup.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. is a leading automotive aftermarket parts provider that serves both professional installer and do-it-yourself customers. As of April 22, 2023, Advance operated 4,778 stores and 318 Worldpac branches primarily within the United States, with additional locations in Canada, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company also served 1,315 independently owned Carquest branded stores across these locations in addition to Mexico and various Caribbean islands. Additional information about Advance, including employment opportunities, customer services, and online shopping for parts, accessories and other offerings can be found at www.AdvanceAutoParts.com.

