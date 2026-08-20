Advance Auto Parts Aktie

Advance Auto Parts für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 982516 / ISIN: US00751Y1064

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20.08.2026 13:00:36

Advance Auto Parts Q2 Profit Up, Comps Drop; Ups FY26 Adj.EPS View, Backs Sales Outlook; Stock Drops

(RTTNews) - Automotive aftermarket parts provider Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (AAP) on Thursday raised fiscal 2026 adjusted earnings outlook after reporting significantly higher profit in its second quarter. Meanwhile, the quarterly sales and comparable sales declined from last year, and the firm maintained fiscal 2026 sales view.

In pre-market activity on the NYSE, the shares were plunging around 18.08 percent, trading at $46.03.

For fiscal 2026, the company now projects adjusted earnings in the range of $2.60 to $3.30 per share, higher than previous estimate of $2.40 to $3.10 per share, to reflect growth in pre-tax interest income.

Further, the company continues to expect net sales between $8.485 billion and $8.575 billion, with comparable store sales growth of 1.0 to 2.0 percent.

In the second quarter, Advance Auto Parts' net income surged to $55 million from last year's $15 million. Earnings per share grew to $0.90 from $0.25 a year ago.

Adjusted earnings were $63 million or $1.03 per share for the period, compared with $0.69 a year ago. Tariff refunds contributed approximately $0.31 to adjusted earnings per share.

The company's revenue for the period edged down to $2.000 billion from $2.010 billion last year.

Comparable store sales for the second quarter 2026 decreased 0.5 percent.

On Tuesday, the Company declared a regular cash dividend of $0.25 per share to be paid on October 23, to all common stockholders of record as of October 9.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

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