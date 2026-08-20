Advance Auto Parts Aktie
WKN: 982516 / ISIN: US00751Y1064
|
20.08.2026 13:00:36
Advance Auto Parts Q2 Profit Up, Comps Drop; Ups FY26 Adj.EPS View, Backs Sales Outlook; Stock Drops
(RTTNews) - Automotive aftermarket parts provider Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (AAP) on Thursday raised fiscal 2026 adjusted earnings outlook after reporting significantly higher profit in its second quarter. Meanwhile, the quarterly sales and comparable sales declined from last year, and the firm maintained fiscal 2026 sales view.
In pre-market activity on the NYSE, the shares were plunging around 18.08 percent, trading at $46.03.
For fiscal 2026, the company now projects adjusted earnings in the range of $2.60 to $3.30 per share, higher than previous estimate of $2.40 to $3.10 per share, to reflect growth in pre-tax interest income.
Further, the company continues to expect net sales between $8.485 billion and $8.575 billion, with comparable store sales growth of 1.0 to 2.0 percent.
In the second quarter, Advance Auto Parts' net income surged to $55 million from last year's $15 million. Earnings per share grew to $0.90 from $0.25 a year ago.
Adjusted earnings were $63 million or $1.03 per share for the period, compared with $0.69 a year ago. Tariff refunds contributed approximately $0.31 to adjusted earnings per share.
The company's revenue for the period edged down to $2.000 billion from $2.010 billion last year.
Comparable store sales for the second quarter 2026 decreased 0.5 percent.
On Tuesday, the Company declared a regular cash dividend of $0.25 per share to be paid on October 23, to all common stockholders of record as of October 9.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Advance Auto Parts Inc.
|
22:34
|Schwacher Handel: S&P 500 zum Handelsende mit Abgaben (finanzen.at)
|
20:04
|Handel in New York: So entwickelt sich der S&P 500 nachmittags (finanzen.at)
|
18:00
|Schwacher Wochentag in New York: So bewegt sich der S&P 500 mittags (finanzen.at)
|
16:00
|S&P 500 aktuell: S&P 500 präsentiert sich zum Start schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
18.08.26
|Schwacher Handel in New York: S&P 500 startet in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)
|
17.08.26
|S&P 500-Titel Advance Auto Parts-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Advance Auto Parts-Investment von vor 3 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
14.08.26
|Zuversicht in New York: S&P 500 zum Start in Grün (finanzen.at)
|
10.08.26
|S&P 500-Wert Advance Auto Parts-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte eine Advance Auto Parts-Investition von vor einem Jahr eingebracht (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Advance Auto Parts Inc.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Advance Auto Parts Inc.
|48,39
|-0,14%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen zum Handelsende in Rot -- ATX letztlich schwächer -- DAX schließt unter 26.000-Punkte-Marke -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich mit Gewinnen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt tendierte zu Verlusten. Der deutsche Leitindex fiel ebenfalls zurück. Auch an der Wall Street waren rote Vorzeichen zu sehen. Die asiatischen Märkte verbuchten am Donnerstag Gewinne.