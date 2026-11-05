Advance Auto Parts Aktie
WKN: 982516 / ISIN: US00751Y1064
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05.11.2026 13:02:15
Advance Auto Parts Reports Net Income In Q3; Revises 2026 Guidance
(RTTNews) - Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (AAP) reported third quarter net income of $15 million compared to a loss of $1 million, a year ago. Earnings per share was $0.25, compared with a loss of $0.02 in the third quarter of 2025. Adjusted earnings per share was $0.79 in the third quarter of 2026, compared with $0.92 in the third quarter of 2025.
Third quarter net sales totaled $2.01 billion, compared with $2.04 billion in the third quarter of the prior year. Comparable store sales for the third quarter decreased 1.2%.
For full year 2026, the company now expects adjusted EPS in a range of $2.75 to $3.10, revised from prior guidance of $2.60 $3.30. Net sales are now expected at approximately $8.5 billion, revised from prior guidance range of $8.485 billion to $8.575 billion. Comparable store sales are estimated at approximately 1.00%, updated from prior guidance of 1.00% to 2.00%.
In pre-market trading on NYSE, Advance Auto Parts shares are down 0.03 percent to $50.80.
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