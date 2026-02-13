Advance Auto Parts Reports Profit From Cont. Ops. In Q4

(RTTNews) - Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (AAP) reported fourth quarter net income from continuing operations of $30 million compared to a loss of $610 million, prior year. Profit per share from continuing operations was $0.49, compared with a loss of $10.16, last year. Adjusted profit per share was $0.86 compared with a loss of $1.18. The company noted that the additional week in fourth quarter 2025 added approximately $0.08 to adjusted earnings per share.

Fourth quarter net sales totaled $2.0 billion, flat with prior year. Comparable store sales for the fourth quarter increased 1.1%.

For 2026, the company projects: adjusted EPS in a range of $2.40 to $3.10; net sales in a range of $8.485 billion to $8.575 billion, and comparable store sales growth in a range of 1.00% to 2.00%.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, Advance Auto Parts shares are up 11.88 percent to $65.14.

