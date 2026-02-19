Parts Aktie
WKN DE: A3CQ4X / ISIN: FR0014003MK2
|
19.02.2026 21:05:00
Advance Auto Parts Stock Is Down 1.5%. Is It Finally Time to Buy?
Shares of Advance Auto Parts (NYSE: AAP) shifted into reverse after its earnings report on Feb. 13. The stock fell 1.5% going into the weekend. While the auto parts company has seen its stock price leap over 40% so far this year, it's still down a long way from its all-time high of $241.91, set in 2021.The automotive parts supplier's comeback appears to be gaining momentum. Advance operates 4,305 stores, primarily within the United States, with additional locations in Canada, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. It also services 809 independently owned Carquest stores in the U.S., Mexico, and the Caribbean.Here are three reasons why Advance may be a buy now.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!