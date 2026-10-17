Advance Auto Parts Aktie

Advance Auto Parts für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 982516 / ISIN: US00751Y1064

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17.10.2026 14:35:23

Advance Auto Parts vs. Airbnb: Which Consumer Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Investors often weigh stable, brick-and-mortar retailers against high-growth digital platforms. Choosing between Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) and Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) depends on whether you prioritize value or growth in your portfolio.

Advance Auto Parts focuses on the essential automotive repair market through a vast physical network. Airbnb operates a capital-light digital platform that revolutionized the hospitality industry. While they belong to the same consumer discretionary sector, their business models offer very different paths for long-term investors.

Advance Auto Parts operates as a major provider in the automotive aftermarket, selling parts and accessories to a diverse customer base. The company splits its business between professional installers and do-it-yourself (DIY) customers, with professional sales accounting for approximately 50% of revenue in 2025. It remains a fixture among retail stocks by operating 4,311 stores and supporting nearly 800 independently owned Carquest locations. In January 2026, the company expanded its private-label offerings by launching Argos, a brand designed to capture value-conscious shoppers.

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