Advance Auto Parts Aktie
WKN: 982516 / ISIN: US00751Y1064
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27.10.2026 21:50:02
Advance Auto Parts vs. Booking Holdings: Flat Against Volatile Revenue
Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) primarily generates revenue by selling a wide array of automotive replacement components, batteries, fluids, and routine maintenance accessories to both professional mechanics and individual do-it-yourself consumers through its physical stores.
It recently returned to positive year-to-date free cash flow after earlier outflows, and it separately revised its operational guidance regarding new retail store and market hub openings across its regional territories for the remainder of the year.
Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG) earns most of its revenue by operating a global network of digital platforms that facilitate online travel accommodations, flight price comparisons, vehicle rentals, and restaurant reservation services for everyday consumers and corporate clients.
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|Advance Auto Parts Inc.
|41,03
|-1,20%
|Booking Holdings
|135,15
|-1,31%
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