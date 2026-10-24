Advance Auto Parts vs. Booking Holdings: Which Consumer Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Choosing between a turnaround play in the auto sector and a high-margin travel leader requires balancing recovery potential against proven growth. Should you buy Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) or Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG)?

Advance Auto Parts operates thousands of stores providing essential parts to professional mechanics and weekend hobbyists. Booking serves as a global intermediary for lodging and flights through brands like Booking.com and Priceline. These companies operate in very different industries, but both rely on consumer discretionary spending to drive their long-term results.

Advance Auto Parts provides automotive aftermarket parts to both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. Professional sales account for approximately 50% of total revenue, highlighting its deep integration with local repair shops. The company is currently focused on its 2024 Restructuring Plan, which aims to optimize supply chain hubs and streamline the store footprint.

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