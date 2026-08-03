Advance Auto Parts Aktie

Advance Auto Parts für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 982516 / ISIN: US00751Y1064

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03.08.2026 22:32:01

Advance Auto Parts vs. Delta Air Lines: Should Investors Look to the Skies or the Garage in 2026?

Should you bet on the automotive repair market or the resurgence of global travel? Comparing Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP) and Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE:DAL) reveals two very different paths for your capital.This comparison examines their financials and risks to see which represents a better opportunity for your portfolio. Advance Auto Parts serves the essential needs of car owners and mechanics, while Delta Air Lines dominates the skies with its focus on premium travel.Advance Auto Parts operates within the consumer discretionary sector, selling a wide range of automotive aftermarket parts to professional installers and do-it-yourself (DIY) customers. Professional sales, which include garages and auto dealerships, account for approximately 50% of the company's total revenue. The company also supports 809 independently owned Carquest stores and recently expanded its AI-powered delivery partnership with OneRail to improve same-day fulfillment across its network.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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