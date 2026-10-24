Advance Auto Parts vs. Dick's Sporting Goods: Are Consumers Focusing on Car Repair or Exercise More in 2026?

Choosing between Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) and Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) requires balancing a turnaround story in the automotive world against a high-growth expansion in the sporting goods arena.

Advance Auto Parts operates as a critical supplier for professional installers and car owners who prefer DIY repairs. Meanwhile, Dick's Sporting Goods has transformed into an omni-channel powerhouse, recently incorporating footwear-specialized retail into its broad athletic equipment business. Comparing them reveals how different growth trajectories and balance sheet health can influence investment decisions.

According to its latest annual report, filed in early 2026, Advance Auto Parts provides automotive aftermarket parts as one of the major retail stocks in its category. The company serves professional installers, including garages and auto dealerships, who account for nearly 50% of its sales. It also reaches do-it-yourself (DIY) customers through a network of more than 4,300 stores and an e-commerce platform. Additionally, the business supplies roughly 800 independently owned Carquest locations, further extending its brand presence.

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