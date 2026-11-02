Advance Auto Parts Aktie
WKN: 982516 / ISIN: US00751Y1064
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02.11.2026 19:30:02
Advance Auto Parts vs. Dick's Sporting Goods: Diverging Revenue Trends in Consumer Retail
Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) primarily earns its living by operating thousands of retail locations that supply automotive replacement parts, batteries, specialty tools, accessories, and essential maintenance fluids to professional mechanics and do-it-yourself consumers throughout the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
It recently advanced an operational initiative to consolidate its supply chain and distribution network into a smaller number of large facilities, and it simultaneously planned the opening of 30 new physical store locations across several states.
Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) generates the vast majority of its income by operating an extensive omni-channel retail network that provides athletic apparel, specialty footwear, fitness equipment, and outdoor recreational gear to sports enthusiasts, casual consumers, and athletes across the country through its physical stores and digital mobile platforms.
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