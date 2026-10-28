Advance Auto Parts Aktie

Advance Auto Parts für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 982516 / ISIN: US00751Y1064

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28.10.2026 13:24:02

Advance Auto Parts vs. DoorDash: Which Consumer Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Investors choosing between a retail turnaround and a high-growth tech platform face a classic dilemma of value versus momentum. Deciding between Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) and DoorDash Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) requires weighing different risk profiles.

Advance Auto Parts provides an entry into the legacy automotive aftermarket while DoorDash represents the rapidly evolving world of local commerce. Both companies serve millions of consumers but operate with vastly different financial structures and growth expectations.

Advance Auto Parts operates as a major retailer in the automotive aftermarket, selling parts and accessories to both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. Professional sales, which include garages and dealerships, account for nearly 50% of its annual revenue, making it a critical player among retail stocks. The company is currently executing a strategy to optimize its supply chain and consolidate its distribution network to improve availability for its customers.

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Advance Auto Parts Inc. 41,02 -0,02% Advance Auto Parts Inc.

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