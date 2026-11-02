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WKN DE: A3CQ4X / ISIN: FR0014003MK2

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02.11.2026 18:00:02

Advance Auto Parts vs. GameStop: Do Cars or Collectibles Make for a Better Buy for 2027?

Investors often weigh the stability of automotive maintenance against the volatile transformation of gaming. Choosing between Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) and GameStop (NYSE:GME) requires balancing current turnaround efforts with long-term capital strategies.

While both companies operate within the consumer discretionary sector, they serve very different niches. Advance Auto Parts provides essential components for vehicle maintenance through its extensive physical footprint. In contrast, GameStop is shifting from a purely physical media retailer into a company with significant cash reserves and non-traditional investment goals.

As a major player among retail stocks, Advance Auto Parts provides automotive aftermarket parts to both professional mechanics and everyday car owners. In its latest annual report filed for FY 2025, the company highlighted that professional sales account for approximately 50% of its total revenue. The firm also supports over 800 independently owned Carquest locations and offers essential in-store services, such as battery installation.

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Advance Auto Parts Inc. 41,79 3,83% Advance Auto Parts Inc.
GameStop Corp 21,66 0,19% GameStop Corp

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