Parts Aktie
WKN DE: A3CQ4X / ISIN: FR0014003MK2
|
02.11.2026 18:00:02
Advance Auto Parts vs. GameStop: Do Cars or Collectibles Make for a Better Buy for 2027?
Investors often weigh the stability of automotive maintenance against the volatile transformation of gaming. Choosing between Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) and GameStop (NYSE:GME) requires balancing current turnaround efforts with long-term capital strategies.
While both companies operate within the consumer discretionary sector, they serve very different niches. Advance Auto Parts provides essential components for vehicle maintenance through its extensive physical footprint. In contrast, GameStop is shifting from a purely physical media retailer into a company with significant cash reserves and non-traditional investment goals.
As a major player among retail stocks, Advance Auto Parts provides automotive aftermarket parts to both professional mechanics and everyday car owners. In its latest annual report filed for FY 2025, the company highlighted that professional sales account for approximately 50% of its total revenue. The firm also supports over 800 independently owned Carquest locations and offers essential in-store services, such as battery installation.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Parts Holding Europe SAS
Analysen zu GameStop Corp
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Advance Auto Parts Inc.
|41,79
|3,83%
|GameStop Corp
|21,66
|0,19%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerHoffnung auf Diplomatie im Iran-Krieg: ATX beendet Handel etwas fester -- DAX schließt freundlich -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich im Montagshandel leicht im Plus, während der deutsche Leitindex kräftigere Gewinne verzeichnen konnte. Die US-Börsen zeigen sich zum Wochenstart stärker. Die Börsen in Fernost wiesen am Montag unterschiedliche Vorzeichen aus.