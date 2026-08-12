Lucid Aktie

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WKN DE: A3CVXG / ISIN: US5494981039

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12.08.2026 23:39:21

Advance Auto Parts vs. Lucid: Which Auto Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Investors choosing between Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) and Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) must weigh the steady potential of a retail recovery against the high-octane risks of a growing luxury electric vehicle manufacturer.Advance Auto Parts serves as a legacy provider of aftermarket car components, while Lucid designs premium electric vehicles. They represent two different ways to play the evolution of transportation. One relies on maintaining existing cars on the road, while the other bets on the future of high-end electrification.Advance Auto Parts sells automotive replacement parts, accessories, and maintenance items to two distinct customer groups. The company operates in a competitive environment among retail stocks where scale and logistics are critical. Professional sales to garages and service stations account for approximately 50% of revenue, while the company also supports hundreds of independently owned Carquest stores.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Advance Auto Parts Inc. 46,30 -0,19% Advance Auto Parts Inc.

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