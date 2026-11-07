Advance Auto Parts Aktie
WKN: 982516 / ISIN: US00751Y1064
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07.11.2026 14:37:02
Advance Auto Parts vs. MercadoLibre: Does Retailer Turnaround or Transformation Make a Stock a Better Buy for 2027?
Choosing between a established retail turnaround and a fast-growing international giant involves weighing local stability against global expansion. Investors must decide if Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) or MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) is the better buy today.
Advance Auto Parts serves the essential automotive repair market in North America, while MercadoLibre operates a massive digital ecosystem across Latin America. They are often compared because both rely on consumer health and logistical efficiency. Each company offers a different risk profile for those looking to diversify their holdings through 2027.
Advance Auto Parts provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, and maintenance items to both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. Professional sales, which include products sold to garages, service stations, and auto dealerships, account for nearly 50% of the company's total revenue. The business also supports hundreds of independently owned stores under the Carquest brand while operating thousands of its own retail locations.
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Advance Auto Parts Inc.
|41,13
|-3,61%
|MercadoLibre Inc Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.5 Sh
|21 300,00
|-12,56%
|MercadoLibre Inc
|1 354,00
|-0,10%
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