Advance Auto Parts Aktie

Advance Auto Parts ab 0 Euro bei Finanzen invest ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 982516 / ISIN: US00751Y1064

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07.11.2026 14:37:02

Advance Auto Parts vs. MercadoLibre: Does Retailer Turnaround or Transformation Make a Stock a Better Buy for 2027?

Choosing between a established retail turnaround and a fast-growing international giant involves weighing local stability against global expansion. Investors must decide if Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) or MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) is the better buy today.

Advance Auto Parts serves the essential automotive repair market in North America, while MercadoLibre operates a massive digital ecosystem across Latin America. They are often compared because both rely on consumer health and logistical efficiency. Each company offers a different risk profile for those looking to diversify their holdings through 2027.

Advance Auto Parts provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, and maintenance items to both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. Professional sales, which include products sold to garages, service stations, and auto dealerships, account for nearly 50% of the company's total revenue. The business also supports hundreds of independently owned stores under the Carquest brand while operating thousands of its own retail locations.

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Aktien in diesem Artikel

Advance Auto Parts Inc. 41,13 -3,61% Advance Auto Parts Inc.
MercadoLibre Inc Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.5 Sh 21 300,00 -12,56% MercadoLibre Inc Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.5 Sh
MercadoLibre Inc 1 354,00 -0,10% MercadoLibre Inc

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