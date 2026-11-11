Advance Auto Parts Aktie

Advance Auto Parts ab 0 Euro bei Finanzen invest ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 982516 / ISIN: US00751Y1064

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11.11.2026 22:00:02

Advance Auto Parts vs. Shopify: Which Consumer Stock Is a Better Buy for 2027?

Investors often weigh the potential of a turnaround play against the momentum of a high-growth technology leader. Choosing between Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) and Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP) requires comparing a physical retail recovery with digital expansion.

Advance Auto Parts serves the essential needs of vehicle maintenance, while Shopify builds the tools for modern global commerce. Both companies represent different ways to play consumer spending trends. This comparison examines their financials and risks to help you determine which stock is the better buy for 2027.

Advance Auto Parts serves both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers through a network of 4,325 stores. The professional segment, which includes garages and auto dealerships, accounted for approximately 50% of its sales in 2025. The company operates in the competitive world of retail stocks and also supports 809 independently owned Carquest locations across North America and the Caribbean.

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Advance Auto Parts Inc. 41,43 1,40% Advance Auto Parts Inc.

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