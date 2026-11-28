Advance Auto Parts Aktie
WKN: 982516 / ISIN: US00751Y1064
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28.11.2026 19:10:02
Advance Auto Parts vs. Shopify: Which Retail Stock Is a Better Buy for 2027?
Investors today face a choice between a legacy retailer undergoing a strategic shift and a high-growth technology platform. Choosing between Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) and Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP) requires weighing turnaround potential against scaling infrastructure.
Advance Auto Parts focuses on the physical automotive aftermarket, while Shopify provides the digital plumbing for modern global commerce. This comparison examines their financial health, growth trajectories, and valuation multiples to help you decide which fits your 2027 goals.
Advance Auto Parts is a major provider of automotive aftermarket parts, serving two distinct customer segments. About 50% of its sales come from professional installers, such as garages and dealerships, while the remainder serves do-it-yourself enthusiasts. The company also supports more than 800 independently owned Carquest-branded stores, providing a broad footprint across North America and the Caribbean.
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