Advance Auto Parts Aktie

Advance Auto Parts für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 982516 / ISIN: US00751Y1064

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17.10.2026 15:31:01

Advance Auto Parts vs. Uber Technologies: Fix the Car or Ride in It? Which Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Investors often choose between steady value plays and high-growth platforms. Today, we weigh the recovery potential of Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) against the global scale of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER).

Advance Auto Parts provides essential automotive components to garages and hobbyists, while Uber serves as a digital middleman for rides, food, and freight. Both companies occupy critical roles in how people and goods move, yet they operate on entirely different financial trajectories. This comparison examines which business model offers a better balance of risk and reward for your portfolio.

Advance Auto Parts sells automotive components to professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. Professional sales, including those to garages and dealerships, represent approximately 50% of the company's annual revenue. The company also supports over 800 independently owned Carquest locations, cementing its presence among retail stocks.

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