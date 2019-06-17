Advance Financial Named One of America's Best Places to Work in Collections

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nashville-based financial services and fintech company, Advance Financial, has been ranked one of the 2019 Best Places to Work in Collections by industry leader insideARM for the second straight year. Advance Financial was recognized in the Medium Employer (50-249 US Employees) category, quantified by each company's number of call center employees.

Advance Financial's call center operations continue to grow as a result of its commitment to expand services into new markets. In 2018 alone, the company launched 16 new storefronts, surpassing 100 stores across Tennessee. Additionally, Advance Financial now operates online loan services in 13 states. As its operations and workforce have grown, Advance Financial leadership has worked to expand its benefits offerings to employees, including the company's recently announced Parental Leave Policy and Student Loan Repayment Program.

"We're very proud to receive this recognition for the second year in a row," said Advance Financial CEO & Chief Experience Officer Tina Hodges. "Because of our growth and consumer demand, we've been able to increase our workforce by 62 percent in the past year. Now more than ever, creating a fun, positive corporate culture – supporting the employees that work so hard for us every day – remains a top priority."

The annual insideARM survey and award program is designed to celebrate excellence among U.S. call center work environments in customer care, collections, and outsourcing. 2019 marks the 12th year that insideARM has recognized the industry's best places to work, primarily as rated by employees.

The distinction comes on the heels of Advance Financial's triple Stevie® Awards win at the 17th Annual American Business Awards®, at which CEO Tina Hodges won the gold award for Woman of the Year in Consumer Services. Advance Financial also earned a gold award for Fastest Growing Company of the Year for organizations up to 2,500 employees and a silver award for Corporate Social Responsibility Program of the Year for organizations up to 2,500 employees.

About Advance Financial

Founded in 1996, Advance Financial is a leading financial services and fintech company based in Nashville, Tennessee. With more than 100 stores in Tennessee and online loan services in 13 states, Advance Financial provides fast lending decisions on line of credit loans and other financial services, 24/7/365. Recent recognition includes 2018 Inc. 5000 fastest-growing private companies (7 straight years); A+ rating by the Better Business Bureau; Nashville's 4th fastest growing company (2018, Nashville Business Journal); Forbes Best Employers for New Graduates (2018); and, Indeed Top-Ranked Workplace for Compensation/Benefits (2018). For more, visit http://www.af247.com.

About the insideARM

Publishing since 2000, insideARM has amassed the ARM industry's most engaged audience of executives within collection agencies and law firms, debt buyers, creditors, suppliers of technology and services, regulators, investors, and other interested parties. InsideARM's free e-newsletter, ARM insider, is the industry's "must-read" daily publication, providing news, trends, and perspective on compliance, regulation, executive changes, company news, and other critical topics. The publication's guides, reports, and webinars produced throughout the year offer actionable insight to professionals across the spectrum of the industry. insideARM.com is a publication of The iA Institute.

