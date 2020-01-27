Advance Financial Wins Gold in One Planet Awards for Fastest Growing Company

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nashville-based fintech company Advance Financial announced today that it received a Gold One Planet Award for Fastest Growing Company of the Year in 2019. This is the second year the company has received recognition in this category, winning a silver prize in 2018.

The international One Planet Awards honor best in business and professional excellence. Organizations from all over the world are eligible to submit nominations, including public and private, for-profit and nonprofit, largest to smallest and new start-ups.

In three years, Advance Financial's gross revenue grew 219 percent – which not only garnered a Gold One Planet Award, but also landed it on the 2019 Nashville Business Journal Fast 50 list, as well as the 2019 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing companies in the nation for the eighth year in a row.

Advance Financial is in the ranks of the world's fastest growing companies, in part, because of its physical expansion. By the end of 2019 the company grew to 1,200 employees and 107 brick-and-mortar stores across Tennessee – up from 1,000 employees and 100 stores at the end of 2018. It's also rapidly growing its online services department, which is now offering services in Tennessee and 12 other states, including Alabama, Delaware, Idaho, Kansas, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Wisconsin.

"We are so proud of our amazing team. This honor is all theirs. Their commitment to providing truly extraordinary service to our customers is the engine driving the phenomenal success of this company," said Tina Hodges, chief executive and chief experience officer for Advance Financial.

About Advance Financial

Founded in 1996, Advance Financial is a leading fintech company based in Nashville, Tennessee. With more than 100 stores in Tennessee and online services in 13 states, Advance Financial provides fast lending decisions on cash loans and other services, 24/7/365. In addition to the One Planet Awards, recent recognitions include 2019 Inc. 5000 fastest-growing private companies (8 straight years); A+ rating by the Better Business Bureau; Nashville's 4th fastest growing company (2019, Nashville Business Journal); Forbes Best Employers for New Graduates (2018); and, Indeed Top-Ranked Workplace for Compensation/Benefits (2019). Advance Financial is the second largest family-owned company headquartered in Nashville (2019, Nashville Business Journal). For more, visit http://www.af247.com.

About the One Planet Awards

One Planet Awards recognize companies for their business and professional excellence. The One Planet Awards honors are currently conferred in categories which include outstanding individuals, executives, teams, new products and services, PR, Marketing, and Corporate Communications, and are open to organizations from all over the world. Learn more about the One Planet Awards at http://www.oneplanetawards.com and participate.

SOURCE Advance Financial