20.01.2022 07:01:09

Advance information on the 2021 annual result

Liechtensteinische Landesbank / LLB / Key word(s): Annual Results/Preliminary Results
Advance information on the 2021 annual result

20-Jan-2022 / 07:01 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Vaduz, 20 January 2022. The LLB Group expects a net profit of approximately CHF 138 million for the 2021 business year (+ 26% over the previous year).

The LLB Group's successful growth momentum continued in the 2021 business year. In the second half of 2021, its business volume grew by a further CHF 4 billion to CHF 106 billion (31 December 2020: CHF 92.9 billion).

Operating income was CHF 476 million (2020: CHF 430.3 million). Operating expenses amounted to CHF 313 million (2020: CHF 306.7 million). Net profit rose to approximately CHF 138 million from CHF 109.8 million in the previous year. This reflects the growth momentum, the increased earnings quality in client business, as well as strict cost management.

The figures have not yet been audited. The LLB Group will present its audited accounts and its financial report on 25 February 2022. The annual report of the LLB Group will be published on 25 March 2022.

Important dates

  • Friday, 25 February 2022, presentation of the 2021 annual results
  • Friday, 25 March 2022, publication of the 2021 annual report
  • Friday, 6. May 2022, 30th General Meeting of Shareholders

Brief portrait

Liechtensteinische Landesbank AG (LLB) is the longest established financial institute in the Principality of Liechtenstein. The majority of the company's share capital is held by the Principality of Liechtenstein. LLB's shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (Symbol: LLBN). The LLB Group offers its clients comprehensive wealth management services, as a universal bank, in private banking, asset management and fund services. With 1'056 employees (full-time equivalent positions), LLB is represented in Liechtenstein, Switzerland, Austria and the United Arab Emirates (Abu Dhabi and Dubai). As per 31 December 2021, the business volume of the LLB Group stood at CHF 106 billion.

Best regards

Liechtensteinische Landesbank
Aktiengesellschaft

Dr. Cyrill Sele
Head Group Corporate Communications & Sustainability

Liechtensteinische Landesbank Aktiengesellschaft
Staedtle 44, P. O. Box 384, 9490 Vaduz, Liechtenstein
Telephone +423 236 82 09
E-mail ir@llb.li
Internet http://www.llb.li


End of ad hoc announcement
Language: English
Company: Liechtensteinische Landesbank / LLB
Staedtle 44
9490 Vaduz
Switzerland
Phone: +423 236 88 11
Fax: +423 236 88 22
E-mail: llb@llb.li
Internet: www.llb.li
ISIN: LI0355147575
Valor: 35514757
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt, Stuttgart; SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1270612

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1270612  20-Jan-2022 CET/CEST

