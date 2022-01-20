|
20.01.2022 07:01:09
Advance information on the 2021 annual result
|
Liechtensteinische Landesbank / LLB / Key word(s): Annual Results/Preliminary Results
Vaduz, 20 January 2022. The LLB Group expects a net profit of approximately CHF 138 million for the 2021 business year (+ 26% over the previous year).
The LLB Group's successful growth momentum continued in the 2021 business year. In the second half of 2021, its business volume grew by a further CHF 4 billion to CHF 106 billion (31 December 2020: CHF 92.9 billion).
Operating income was CHF 476 million (2020: CHF 430.3 million). Operating expenses amounted to CHF 313 million (2020: CHF 306.7 million). Net profit rose to approximately CHF 138 million from CHF 109.8 million in the previous year. This reflects the growth momentum, the increased earnings quality in client business, as well as strict cost management.
The figures have not yet been audited. The LLB Group will present its audited accounts and its financial report on 25 February 2022. The annual report of the LLB Group will be published on 25 March 2022.
Important dates
Brief portrait
Liechtensteinische Landesbank AG (LLB) is the longest established financial institute in the Principality of Liechtenstein. The majority of the company's share capital is held by the Principality of Liechtenstein. LLB's shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (Symbol: LLBN). The LLB Group offers its clients comprehensive wealth management services, as a universal bank, in private banking, asset management and fund services. With 1'056 employees (full-time equivalent positions), LLB is represented in Liechtenstein, Switzerland, Austria and the United Arab Emirates (Abu Dhabi and Dubai). As per 31 December 2021, the business volume of the LLB Group stood at CHF 106 billion.
Best regards
Liechtensteinische Landesbank
End of ad hoc announcement
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Liechtensteinische Landesbank / LLB
|Staedtle 44
|9490 Vaduz
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+423 236 88 11
|Fax:
|+423 236 88 22
|E-mail:
|llb@llb.li
|Internet:
|www.llb.li
|ISIN:
|LI0355147575
|Valor:
|35514757
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt, Stuttgart; SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1270612
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1270612 20-Jan-2022 CET/CEST
