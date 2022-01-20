Advance information on the 2021 annual result

Vaduz, 20 January 2022. The LLB Group expects a net profit of approximately CHF 138 million for the 2021 business year (+ 26% over the previous year).

The LLB Group's successful growth momentum continued in the 2021 business year. In the second half of 2021, its business volume grew by a further CHF 4 billion to CHF 106 billion (31 December 2020: CHF 92.9 billion).

Operating income was CHF 476 million (2020: CHF 430.3 million). Operating expenses amounted to CHF 313 million (2020: CHF 306.7 million). Net profit rose to approximately CHF 138 million from CHF 109.8 million in the previous year. This reflects the growth momentum, the increased earnings quality in client business, as well as strict cost management.

The figures have not yet been audited. The LLB Group will present its audited accounts and its financial report on 25 February 2022. The annual report of the LLB Group will be published on 25 March 2022.