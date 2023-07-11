|
Advanced Cell Engineering Unveils New State-of-the-Art Battery Laboratory
STUART, Fla., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Cell Engineering (ACE), a Developer and Licensor of Advanced Lithium-Ion Technologies for the Electric Vehicle (EV) Market, proudly announces the opening of their new Battery Research and Development Laboratory.
The 10,700 square-foot facility is a testament to ACE's dedication to pushing the boundaries of innovation in energy storage. Outfitted with the latest equipment and staffed by a team of expert scientists and chemists, this facility will serve as a hub for groundbreaking research, experimentation, and the development of ACE's proprietary LFP and LNFP-based chemistries, materials, and cell designs.
"We are thrilled to announce the opening of our expanded Battery Laboratory," said John Kaufman, Founder & CEO of Advanced Cell Engineering. "This facility represents a significant investment in our commitment to revolutionize energy storage technologies. We aim to accelerate advancements in battery performance and contribute to the global transition towards sustainable and renewable energy sources."
The laboratory will serve as a collaborative space, fostering partnerships with industry leaders to push the boundaries of innovation in energy storage. By combining expertise and resources, ACE intends to accelerate the pace of battery research and development, ultimately delivering innovative solutions that address the world's energy challenges.
Key areas of focus in the laboratory will be:
The establishment of this new laboratory represents an exciting chapter in Advanced Cell Engineering's journey. The company remains committed to advancing the pace of battery innovation and contributing to a sustainable future.
About Advanced Cell Engineering:
Advanced Cell Engineering develops and licenses advanced lithium-ion battery cell technologies for the electric vehicle industry. The higher energy density of ACE's Advanced LFP battery technology will transform the EV industry by offering significantly longer driving range in a safe, cost-effective cell. ACE's team leverages unparalleled experience in developing and commercializing innovative battery technologies. For more information visit https://www.advancedcellengineering.com/
