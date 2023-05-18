|
18.05.2023 13:06:52
Advanced Drainage Q4 Results Top Estimates; Guides FY23 Sales Below View; Boosts Dividend 17%
(RTTNews) - Water management solutions firm Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS) reported Thursday that net income available to common stockholders surged to $85.89 million or $1.06 per share from $39.72 million or $0.54 per share in the prior-year quarter.
Net sales for the quarter declined 8.9 percent to $617.56 million from $678.19 million in the same quarter last year.
On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.77 per share on net sales of $562.75 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
Looking ahead to fiscal 2023, the company now projects net sales in the range of $2.60 billion to $2.80 billion and adjusted EBITDA in the range of $725 million to $825 million. The Street is looking for revenues of $2.85 billion for the year.
Separately, the company's Board of Directors has approved a total annual cash dividend to its shareholders in the amount of $0.56 per share, a 17% increase over the prior year dividend amount. The quarterly cash dividend amount of $0.14 per share will be paid on June 15, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 1, 2023.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Advanced Drainage Systems Incmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Advanced Drainage Systems Incmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Advanced Drainage Systems Inc
|88,40
|10,36%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerGewinnmitnahmen in den USA -- ATX geht fester ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt nach Rekordhoch stärker -- Asiens Märkte schließen uneinheitlich
Am Freitag zeigten sich der heimische wie auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt mit Aufschlägen. Die Wall Street gibt im Freitagshandel ab. Die asiatischen Börsen hingegen konnten sich vor dem Wochenende nicht auf eine gemeinsame Richtung einigen.