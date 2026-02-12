Advanced Drainage Systems Aktie

Advanced Drainage Systems für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A117FL / ISIN: US00790R1041

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
12.02.2026 14:05:53

Advanced Drainage Systems Plans To Commence Upto $500 Mln Offering Of Senior Unsecured Notes

(RTTNews) - Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (WMS), Thursday announced its plans to commence an offering of up to $500 million of senior unsecured notes due 2034 in a private transaction.

The company intends to use the proceeds from the offering, along with other proceeds from a term loan portion, to refinance the outstanding balance under the existing senior secured credit facility and redeem all of its outstanding 5.000 percent senior notes due 2027 with the balance for general corporate purposes.

In light of this offering, the company expects to amend its existing senior secured credit facility to increase the revolving credit facility and term loan "B", as well as extend the maturity date.

In the pre-market hours, WMS is trading at $173.17, up 0.01 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Advanced Drainage Systems Inc

mehr Nachrichten