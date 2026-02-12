Advanced Drainage Systems Aktie
WKN DE: A117FL / ISIN: US00790R1041
|
12.02.2026 14:05:53
Advanced Drainage Systems Plans To Commence Upto $500 Mln Offering Of Senior Unsecured Notes
(RTTNews) - Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (WMS), Thursday announced its plans to commence an offering of up to $500 million of senior unsecured notes due 2034 in a private transaction.
The company intends to use the proceeds from the offering, along with other proceeds from a term loan portion, to refinance the outstanding balance under the existing senior secured credit facility and redeem all of its outstanding 5.000 percent senior notes due 2027 with the balance for general corporate purposes.
In light of this offering, the company expects to amend its existing senior secured credit facility to increase the revolving credit facility and term loan "B", as well as extend the maturity date.
In the pre-market hours, WMS is trading at $173.17, up 0.01 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.
