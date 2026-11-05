Advanced Drainage Systems Q2 Profit Falls 29%; Cuts FY27 Sales Outlook

(RTTNews) - Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (WMS) on Thursday reported lower profit for the second quarter, as weaker organic sales and higher operating expenses hurt its bottom line. The company also lowered its fiscal 2027 net sales outlook, citing softer demand amid higher interest rates and geopolitical uncertainty.

Net income attributable to ADS fell to $110.4 million, or $1.46 per share, from $156.0 million, or $1.99 per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Net income from continuing operations declined to $133.6 million or $1.77 per share from $156.5 million or $1.99 per share last year.

Net sales increased 4.6% to $889.4 million from $850.4 million, including $77.3 million in revenue from the acquisition of National Diversified Sales (NDS). Excluding the acquisition, organic net sales declined 4.5%.

Stormwater sales rose 6.2% to $712.1 million, while wastewater sales fell 1.3% to $177.3 million.

For fiscal year 2027, the company now expects sales of $3.30 billion to $3.40 billion, compared with its previous outlook of $ $3.350 billion to $3.550 billion. The company now projects adjusted EBITDA of $1.00 billion to $1.03 billion, compared to the prior estimate of $1.0 billion to $1.050 billion.