Advanced Drainage Systems Aktie

Advanced Drainage Systems für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A117FL / ISIN: US00790R1041

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
05.02.2026 12:58:50

Advanced Drainage Systems Q3 Earnings Rise; Boosts Buyback Authorization

(RTTNews) - Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (WMS), an innovative water management solutions company, on Thursday reported its third quarter net income increased compared with the previous year.

For the third quarter, net income attributable to the company jumped to $93.63 million from $81.23 million in the previous year.

Earnings per share were $1.19 versus $1.04 last year.

Adjusted earnings per share were $1.27 versus $1.09 last year.

On average, 8 analysts had expected the company to report $1.11 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Adjusted EBITDA surged to $209.22 million from $191.49 million in the same period last year.

Income from operations rose to $136.82 million from $126.86 million in the prior year.

Net sales increased to $693.35 million from $690.54 million in the previous year.

Further, the company on Thursday announced a new $1 billion share buyback authorization, increasing the total repurchase capacity to $1.15 billion.

Looking ahead, net sales for the full year 2026 are expected to be between $2.990 billion and $3.040 billion.

Adjusted EBITDA is anticipated to be in the range of $930 million to $960 million for the full year 2026.

In the pre-market trading, Advanced Drainage Systems is 1.94% higher at $163.37 on the New York Stock Exchange.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Advanced Drainage Systems Inc

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Advanced Drainage Systems Inc

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc 143,50 5,36% Advanced Drainage Systems Inc

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

05:24 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
04:42 KW 6: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
06.02.26 KW 6: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
02.02.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Januar 2026: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
02.02.26 Januar 2026: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Bitcoin und KI-Sorgen belasten nur kurzzeitig: Dow erstmals über 50.000 Punkten -- ATX und DAX gehen fester ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich tiefer
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Markt notierten vor dem Wochenende höher. Der Dow erreichte ein Allzeithoch. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes präsentierten sich am Freitag mehrheitlich schwächer.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen