Advanced Drainage Systems Aktie
WKN DE: A117FL / ISIN: US00790R1041
|
05.02.2026 12:58:50
Advanced Drainage Systems Q3 Earnings Rise; Boosts Buyback Authorization
(RTTNews) - Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (WMS), an innovative water management solutions company, on Thursday reported its third quarter net income increased compared with the previous year.
For the third quarter, net income attributable to the company jumped to $93.63 million from $81.23 million in the previous year.
Earnings per share were $1.19 versus $1.04 last year.
Adjusted earnings per share were $1.27 versus $1.09 last year.
On average, 8 analysts had expected the company to report $1.11 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
Adjusted EBITDA surged to $209.22 million from $191.49 million in the same period last year.
Income from operations rose to $136.82 million from $126.86 million in the prior year.
Net sales increased to $693.35 million from $690.54 million in the previous year.
Further, the company on Thursday announced a new $1 billion share buyback authorization, increasing the total repurchase capacity to $1.15 billion.
Looking ahead, net sales for the full year 2026 are expected to be between $2.990 billion and $3.040 billion.
Adjusted EBITDA is anticipated to be in the range of $930 million to $960 million for the full year 2026.
In the pre-market trading, Advanced Drainage Systems is 1.94% higher at $163.37 on the New York Stock Exchange.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Advanced Drainage Systems Inc
|
04.02.26
|Ausblick: Advanced Drainage Systems mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
21.01.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Advanced Drainage Systems legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
|
05.11.25
|Ausblick: Advanced Drainage Systems stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
|
22.10.25
|Erste Schätzungen: Advanced Drainage Systems mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Advanced Drainage Systems Inc
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Advanced Drainage Systems Inc
|143,50
|5,36%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBitcoin und KI-Sorgen belasten nur kurzzeitig: Dow erstmals über 50.000 Punkten -- ATX und DAX gehen fester ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich tiefer
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Markt notierten vor dem Wochenende höher. Der Dow erreichte ein Allzeithoch. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes präsentierten sich am Freitag mehrheitlich schwächer.