Advanced Energy Industries Aktie
WKN: 898006 / ISIN: US0079731008
|
10.02.2026 22:17:52
Advanced Energy Industries Inc Q4 Profit Climbs
(RTTNews) - Advanced Energy Industries Inc (AEIS) released earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year
The company's earnings came in at $52.5 million, or $1.31 per share. This compares with $49.0 million, or $1.29 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Advanced Energy Industries Inc reported adjusted earnings of $75.1 million or $1.94 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the period rose 17.8% to $489.4 million from $415.4 million last year.
Advanced Energy Industries Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $52.5 Mln. vs. $49.0 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.31 vs. $1.29 last year. -Revenue: $489.4 Mln vs. $415.4 Mln last year.
-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 1.69 To $ 2.19 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 480 M To $ 520 M
